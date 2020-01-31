West Star Aviation Expands AOG/MRT Services

West Star has practically doubled the size of their AOG/MRT crews within the past year, while also offering services to special events including the big game in Miami and WM golf event in Scottsdale.

West Star continues to focus on customer service, ensuring nationwide coverage for all their new and existing customers, recently adding services in the Atlanta, GA (PDK) and Tampa, FL (TPA) areas for additional support. The AOG/MRT crews are available 24/7, providing you the dedication and commitment to get you back in the air as quickly as possible.

“We can provide services such as maintenance, inspections, evaluations and repairs at our facilities, or bring the necessary services directly to you,” stated John Mansfield, Satellite Operations and MRT Manager.

West Star’s AOG/MRT services can be requested by calling them directly at 855-638-5381.

West Star is proud to have been voted the #1 Preferred MRO for six consecutive years from 2014-2019 in Professional Pilot Magazine's annual PRASE Survey. The survey first included the 'Most Preferred MRO' category in 2014 and West Star has won the #1 slot each year since its inception. West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, engines and APUs, avionics installations and repair, major modifications, interior refurbishment, exterior paint, surplus avionics sales, accessory services and parts.

In addition to its primary facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; Chattanooga, TN; and Perryville, MO, West Star Aviation also maintains satellite facilities at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO; Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX; Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, MN and Scottsdale Airport in Scottsdale, AZ. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its East Alton and Grand Junction facilities.



