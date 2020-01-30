Able Aerospace Doubles In-House Machining Department Capacity

New equipment allows company to service large-scale and next-gen repairs.

Able Aerospace Services
Jan 30th, 2020
Dsc09298 Copy
Able Aerospace Services

Leading component repair and overhaul provider Able Aerospace Services, a Textron Aviation Inc. company, recently grew its business capabilities and doubled the bandwidth of its machining department by adding new equipment for large-scale part repair work.

The new machining equipment is part of an overall growth effort by the company – including the completion of a brand new, 60,000-square-foot facility expansion in late 2019 – to position itself to serve new product line opportunities. The equipment upgrades include a state-of-the-art machining center, new next-gen lathe and mill technologies, and enhanced state-of-the-art grinding capabilities.

“These machines add significant capacity to our repair pipeline. They also allow Able to service new sizes and categories of parts, including full helicopter transmission cases and large-scale commercial fixed-wing components,” said Michael Vercio, general manager of Able Aerospace Services. “The expanded capabilities allow us to complete a larger range of repairs in house and offer improved efficiency to our customers.”

The capability represents a new generation of sophistication, to which Able has added even more accuracy packages to repair and inspect parts requiring highly tight tolerances. This includes automating Able’s component repair and overhaul (CR&O) process to now support parts weighing up to 4,000 pounds (2,000 kg) and measuring up to 80 inches (2,000 mm) in length. It also accounts for an envelope size big enough to service large category helicopter transmissions and large-scale fixed-wing parts for commercial and military applications.

The expanded Able machining department is now fully operational and processing repairs. It joins a 260,000-square-foot Able headquarters facility that offers more than 10,000 FAA-approved fixed- and rotor-wing repair, overhaul and parts solutions, and a team of more than 450 aerospace experts who successfully process more than 95 percent of all jobs on-site.


More in MRO
Hai 2020 Rotortrade Rts
Rotortrade Selects Heli-One to Perform Two H225 Return-to-Service
Jan 28th, 2020
GenNx360's Portfolio Company Precision Aviation Group, Inc. Continues its Growth with Another Acquisition
Jan 28th, 2020
132 Sabena Hh Merignac 132
A Brand New Maintenance Hangar and a Confirmed Strategy for Sabena Technics
Jan 28th, 2020
K2 Airways Opts for Rusada’s ENVISION
Jan 27th, 2020
La Laina Doudna (2)
West Star Aviation Welcomes New Project Manager to CHA
West Star is pleased to announce the placement of LaLaina Doudna as Project Manager at their Chattanooga, TN (CHA) location.
Jan 24th, 2020
La Laina Doudna (2)
West Star Aviation Welcomes New Project Manager to CHA
LaLaina is a U.S. Army Veteran, has her A&P license, and holds Inspector Authorization privileges.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Globe Planes
Latin American Political Instability Heralds Fresh Challenges for the Airline and MRO Sectors, Says Alton
Latin America’s political instability, already impacting the region’s airline and MRO industries, may create greater challenges.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Jonathan Berger Md Alton Aviation Consultancy
Latin American Political Instability Heralds Fresh Challenges for the Airline and MRO Sectors, says Alton
Long-term growth of seven percent CAGR forecast for region’s MRO, despite near-term uncertainties.
Jan 22nd, 2020
132 Sabena Hh Merignac 132
Sabena Technics Opens Its New Maintenance Hangar & Confirms Its Strategy
Sabena technics, the French leading independent player in the aeronautical maintenance and modifications (MRO) sector, opened its brand new hangar based in Bordeaux (France).
Jan 22nd, 2020
3f8780b417a019156af25a26eb5e5f42cce60e58
Ideagen and ExecuJet MRO Services Agree on Global Software Project
Ideagen’s Q-Pulse, Q-Pulse Risk and Academy will be rolled out across all ExecuJet MRO sites globally.
Jan 21st, 2020
StandardAero Acquires Turbine Repair Service (TRS) Global Services’ subsidiary, TRS Ireland, to Expand Component Repair Capabilities
The acquisition will continue to expand StandardAero’s Components, Helicopters & Accessories (CH&A) division and its worldwide portfolio of MRO and component repair services.
Jan 21st, 2020
Intrepid Aircraft Maintenance 1
Intrepid Aerospace Announces Plans for One of the Largest MRO Facilities in Florida
Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility to be located at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Jan 17th, 2020
Standard Aero Logo
StandardAero’s Summerside, PEI, Canada MRO Facility Inducted Over 1,000 Engines for Overhaul During 2019
This record figure was achieved following the recent expansion to the facility, StandardAero’s commercial turboprop engine MRO Center of Excellence.
Jan 16th, 2020
Duncan Aviation&rsquo;s Managed Rotable Inventory increased its inventory value by $2 million dollars in 2019.
Duncan Aviation Experiences Substantial Growth in Unique Inventory Program, Adding Additional Support
Jan 16th, 2020