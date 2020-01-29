Elliott Aviation Hires Amber Christianson as Accessory Shop Manager

Elliott Aviation
Jan 29th, 2020

Elliott Aviation, a leader in Aviation MRO Services, has hired Amber Christianson as Accessory Shop Manager at their headquarters in Moline, IL. Christianson will oversee the development of Elliott Aviation’s accessories capabilities, shop flows, and efficiencies.

Christianson’s most recent experience includes Contour Aviation, leading the Component Shop and was responsible for operations, production planning, customer service, supplier management, and was heavily involved in sales. Christianson studied Aviation Management and Flight Operations at the University of Dubuque, IA, graduating in 2010.

“Amber brings her experience to assist in further growth of our accessory shop,” said Mike Saathoff, Director of Sales Operations & Engine and Accessory Sales. “She is committed to quality, exceptional value and the highest level of customer service.”

Elliott Aviation’s Accessory Shop was opened in 2011 and its capabilities include King Airs, Citation 560s, Beechjet 400A/Hawker 400XP, Lears, and more. As an NDT certified level II & III (ET, MT, UT, PT), Elliott Aviation provides one-stop-shop services and minimizes downtime. Services provided include landing gear overhaul, component overhaul, inspection, repair and servicing of numerous aircraft parts and accessories. Elliott Aviation’s Accessory Shop has completed 50 sets of Beechjet gear and 200+ sets of King Air gear since opening. Elliott Aviation's 200,000 square foot headquarters in Moline, IL is an FAA and EASA certified repair station and is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D facility.


