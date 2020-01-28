iAero Group's iAero Thrust Engine MRO Adds New President, Production Manager, and Commercial Vice President Talent to Accelerate Its Transformation and Growth

Jan 28th, 2020
iAero Thrust

iAero Group, the leading integrated aviation platform business headquartered at Miami International Airport (MIA), announced an expansion of its executive talent and welcomed several industry veterans to lead the company's iAero Thrust engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) business. Beginning early February, Tommy Mitchell will serve as President, Mike Wilson as Production Manager, and Sebastien Maury as Vice President Commercial.

Tommy Mitchell brings 27 years of leadership and supply chain management experience in the aviation, energy, and healthcare industries with General Electric (GE). He has developed teams and factories around the world that use operations excellence to deliver customer results on a foundation of quality, safety, and integrity. More detail here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tommy-mitchell/. Mitchell will be focused on continuing to elevate iAero Thrust into the industry leading and preferred provider of CFM56 engine repair services.

Mike Wilson holds 30 years of management and operational experience in the aviation and nuclear power industries. His extensive background includes 22 years of maintenance and program management experience at Delta Air Lines. More detail here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-wilson-2a566135/. Wilson will be focused on growing and managing iAero Thrust's CFM56 repair capabilities and teams.

Sebastien Maury has 21 years of aviation sales experience for multiple industry leaders in commercial aviation and aerospace. His diverse sales background includes Pratt & Whitney, Airbus, Air France-KLM, and Safran. More detail here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sebastien-maury-9b2a70/. Maury will be focused on driving relationship and customer solutions for CFM56 engine overhaul and maintenance services.

"The addition of Tommy, Mike, and Sebastien to our iAero Thrust team continues to build our foundation of industry-leading talent. These new accomplished leaders coupled with the ongoing upgrades to our overhaul facility and investment in a new engine test cell will secure our position as an industry-leading engine MRO for years to come," said iAero Group Chief Executive Officer, Robert Caputo. "They will further enable us to execute for our customers, partners, and the aviation industry in support of our ultimate purpose of elevating people and places."


