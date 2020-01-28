GenNx360's Portfolio Company Precision Aviation Group, Inc. Continues its Growth with Another Acquisition

Precision Aviation Group (PAG)
Jan 28th, 2020

GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360") announced that its portfolio company, Precision Aviation Group, Inc. ("PAG"), has made its second acquisition in just over four months through the purchase of World Aviation Corporation (WAC). This transaction represents the latest step in an aggressive expansion strategy by GenNx360 for PAG. In 2018, GenNx360 took a controlling interest in PAG, a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry. Toronto-based WAC specializes in the rewind and repair of rotary and static electrical (air and oil-cooled) generators and motor sub-components. The addition of WAC broadens PAG's suite of services following the acquisition of Momentum, a global FAA Certified Part 145 Repair Station specializing in Aviation Cockpit Flat Panel Displays. 

David Mast, President & CEO of PAG stated, "We are excited about the acquisition of WAC which further diversifies PAG's MRO capabilities by expanding our services into electric motor sub-component repairs. The acquisition allows us to provide our customers with expanded support at our repair stations and to vastly increase our capabilities and reduce the costs associated with providing MRO services. Furthermore, with PAG's existing location in Vancouver, the addition of WAC's location in Toronto expands our footprint in Canada and enhances our support to our customer base in the region."

Daphne Dufresne, the GenNx360 Managing Partner who led the transaction said, "I am pleased to assist PAG on its continued positive growth trajectory. The latest acquisition is a testament to the strength of PAG's management team. We're excited about the opportunities that exist to expand PAG's market share and extend its products and services offerings. World Aviation brings over 60 skilled technicians to our team and we are committed to working alongside them to help grow the business further."


