K2 Airways Opts for Rusada’s ENVISION

Rusada SA
Jan 27th, 2020

Pakistani start-up, K2 Airways, has signed an agreement for Rusada’s MRO and Flight Operations software, ENVISION.

K2 Airways will begin scheduled passenger flights later this year from its base at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. It will serve numerous destinations across Pakistan including Islamabad, Skardu and Chitral. The airline also plans to fly to international destinations in the near future.

Rusada will begin implementing six of ENVISION’s modules immediately so that the system is fully live in time for the airline’s maiden flight. Modules selected include Fleet Management, Line Maintenance, Flight Operations and Human Resources.

Tariq Raja, Chief Executive Officer at K2 Airways said: “We are looking to be as streamlined as possible when it comes to our operations, so we wanted to adopt one all-inclusive solution rather than several. This being said, there will always be the need to integrate with some form of external system, and ENVISION’s modern architecture makes this simple and painless, allowing our team to focus on other things.”    

Julian Stourton, CEO at Rusada said: “We are seeing more and more the desire to move away from multiple disconnected systems and adopt a one-stop-solution. This is especially true with up-and-coming organizations such as K2 Airways. I am excited that we now get to play a significant part in their upcoming launch and future growth.” 


