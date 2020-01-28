Rotortrade Selects Heli-One to Perform Two H225 Return-to-Service

Heli-One
Jan 28th, 2020
Hai 2020 Rotortrade Rts
Heli-One

Heli-One, a leading provider of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, will perform two Return-to-Service programs for two H225s for Rotortrade, a leading international helicopter distributor. The work will take place at Heli-One Poland in Rzeszow, Poland.

Rotortrade had lead the way in managing, re-purposing and re-marketing the 11-ton Heavy Helicopter Super Puma H225 around the world. Heli-One has completed many Return-to-Service programs for operators, working with aircraft management companies and operators to meet operational requirements.

“Heli-One has a proven maintenance history with H225s with a global team of professionals that care about the quality and safety of their work. Rotortrade is a dynamic company dedicated to the full satisfaction of rightfully demanding clients and we have been happy to see Heli-One management shares our values and commitment,” said Raymond Lubrano, Partner at Rotortrade.

“The Heli-One Poland team is excited to perform these two Return-to-Service projects for leading helicopter sales company Rotortrade. These aircraft will perform critical missions in a dynamic environment, and we look forward to offering our full support to any maintenance or modification requirements they may have in the future,” said Christian Drouin, Vice-President Heli-One.

Heli-One has decades of experience supporting the family of Super Puma aircraft including the civilian and military variants of the AS332 (L/L1/L2), H225, and H215. Between the global Heli-One facilities, the company offers complete MRO services including engine and dynamic component overhaul. The two design teams have developed hundreds of major, minor, and repair solutions for the Super Puma including a vast array of cabin and equipment reconfiguration options.


More in MRO
La Laina Doudna (2)
West Star Aviation Welcomes New Project Manager to CHA
LaLaina is a U.S. Army Veteran, has her A&P license, and holds Inspector Authorization privileges.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Globe Planes
Latin American Political Instability Heralds Fresh Challenges for the Airline and MRO Sectors, Says Alton
Latin America’s political instability, already impacting the region’s airline and MRO industries, may create greater challenges.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Jonathan Berger Md Alton Aviation Consultancy
Latin American Political Instability Heralds Fresh Challenges for the Airline and MRO Sectors, says Alton
Long-term growth of seven percent CAGR forecast for region’s MRO, despite near-term uncertainties.
Jan 22nd, 2020
132 Sabena Hh Merignac 132
Sabena Technics Opens Its New Maintenance Hangar & Confirms Its Strategy
Sabena technics, the French leading independent player in the aeronautical maintenance and modifications (MRO) sector, opened its brand new hangar based in Bordeaux (France).
Jan 22nd, 2020
3f8780b417a019156af25a26eb5e5f42cce60e58
Ideagen and ExecuJet MRO Services Agree on Global Software Project
Ideagen’s Q-Pulse, Q-Pulse Risk and Academy will be rolled out across all ExecuJet MRO sites globally.
Jan 21st, 2020
StandardAero Acquires Turbine Repair Service (TRS) Global Services’ subsidiary, TRS Ireland, to Expand Component Repair Capabilities
The acquisition will continue to expand StandardAero’s Components, Helicopters & Accessories (CH&A) division and its worldwide portfolio of MRO and component repair services.
Jan 21st, 2020
Intrepid Aircraft Maintenance 1
Intrepid Aerospace Announces Plans for One of the Largest MRO Facilities in Florida
Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility to be located at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Jan 17th, 2020
Standard Aero Logo
StandardAero’s Summerside, PEI, Canada MRO Facility Inducted Over 1,000 Engines for Overhaul During 2019
This record figure was achieved following the recent expansion to the facility, StandardAero’s commercial turboprop engine MRO Center of Excellence.
Jan 16th, 2020
Duncan Aviation&rsquo;s Managed Rotable Inventory increased its inventory value by $2 million dollars in 2019.
Duncan Aviation Experiences Substantial Growth in Unique Inventory Program, Adding Additional Support
Jan 16th, 2020
Commercial Jet Logo
Commercial Jet Names R. Rick Townsend as Vice President Sales and Marketing
Townsend brings to Commercial Jet over 35 years of MRO industry experience encompassing senior level sales, business development, and more.
Jan 16th, 2020
Lineage 1000 E Opt 01 Landscape
RUAG International Fulfills Optimized 48-Month Inspection on an Embraer Lineage Featuring ADS-B Out and Full Exterior Aircraft Painting
Jan 15th, 2020
West Star Aviation
West Star Aviation Appoints Director Of Quality Assurance
West Star is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary A. Schandl as director of quality assurance for all West Star facilities.
Jan 14th, 2020
MRO Insider Announces the Launch of its Aircraft Maintenance Services App February 2020
“Ping” AOG, detailing, parts, and equipment providers, based on live locations.
Jan 14th, 2020
Mro Insider Blue Logo
Aircraft Maintenance Services App
“Ping” AOG, detailing, parts, and equipment providers, based on live locations.
Jan 14th, 2020