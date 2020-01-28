Rotortrade Selects Heli-One to Perform Two H225 Return-to-Service

Heli-One, a leading provider of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, will perform two Return-to-Service programs for two H225s for Rotortrade, a leading international helicopter distributor. The work will take place at Heli-One Poland in Rzeszow, Poland.

Rotortrade had lead the way in managing, re-purposing and re-marketing the 11-ton Heavy Helicopter Super Puma H225 around the world. Heli-One has completed many Return-to-Service programs for operators, working with aircraft management companies and operators to meet operational requirements.

“Heli-One has a proven maintenance history with H225s with a global team of professionals that care about the quality and safety of their work. Rotortrade is a dynamic company dedicated to the full satisfaction of rightfully demanding clients and we have been happy to see Heli-One management shares our values and commitment,” said Raymond Lubrano, Partner at Rotortrade.

“The Heli-One Poland team is excited to perform these two Return-to-Service projects for leading helicopter sales company Rotortrade. These aircraft will perform critical missions in a dynamic environment, and we look forward to offering our full support to any maintenance or modification requirements they may have in the future,” said Christian Drouin, Vice-President Heli-One.

Heli-One has decades of experience supporting the family of Super Puma aircraft including the civilian and military variants of the AS332 (L/L1/L2), H225, and H215. Between the global Heli-One facilities, the company offers complete MRO services including engine and dynamic component overhaul. The two design teams have developed hundreds of major, minor, and repair solutions for the Super Puma including a vast array of cabin and equipment reconfiguration options.



