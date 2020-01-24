West Star Aviation Welcomes New Project Manager to CHA

West Star is pleased to announce the placement of LaLaina Doudna as project manager at their Chattanooga, TN (CHA) location.

LaLaina brings more than 22 years of aviation experience in rotary and fixed wing aircraft. She is a U.S. Army Veteran, has her A&P license, holds Inspector Authorization (IA) privileges, as well as being a G5 Master Tech, NCAT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET), Aircraft Structural Assembly (ASA) and UH-60 Helicopter Repair certifications. LaLaina is currently in school pursuing her degree in Aeronautics with a minor in Project Management.

“LaLaina’s results oriented approach and technical expertise make her a perfect fit for this position, and we are happy to welcome her to the West Star team,” said Steve Goede, general manager (CHA).

“I am excited to be able to apply my experience, specifically to the Hawker and Citation platforms, while collaborating with the West Star team on new efficiencies,” stated Doudna.



