West Star Aviation Welcomes New Project Manager to CHA

LaLaina is a U.S. Army Veteran, has her A&P license, and holds Inspector Authorization privileges.

West Star Aviation
Jan 23rd, 2020
La Laina Doudna (2)
West Star Aviation

West Star is announces the placement of LaLaina Doudna as Project Manager at their Chattanooga, TN (CHA) location.

LaLaina brings more than 22 years of aviation experience in rotary and fixed wing aircraft. She is a U.S. Army Veteran, has her A&P license, holds Inspector Authorization (IA) privileges, as well as being a G5 Master Tech, NCAT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET), Aircraft Structural Assembly (ASA) and UH-60 Helicopter Repair certifications. LaLaina is currently in school pursuing her degree in Aeronautics with a minor in Project Management.

“LaLaina’s results oriented approach and technical expertise make her a perfect fit for this position, and we are happy to welcome her to the West Star team,” said Steve Goede, General Manager (CHA).

“I am excited to be able to apply my experience, specifically to the Hawker and Citation platforms, while collaborating with the West Star team on new efficiencies,” stated Doudna.

West Star is proud to have been voted the #1 Preferred MRO for six consecutive years from 2014-2019 in Professional Pilot Magazine's annual PRASE Survey. The survey first included the 'Most Preferred MRO' category in 2014 and West Star has won the #1 slot each year since its inception. West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, engines and APUs, avionics installations and repair, major modifications, interior refurbishment, exterior paint, surplus avionics sales, accessory services and parts.

In addition to its primary facilities in East Alton, IL; Grand Junction, CO; Chattanooga, TN; and Perryville, MO, West Star Aviation also maintains satellite facilities at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, CO; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL; Centennial Airport in Denver, CO; Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston, TX; Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, MN and Scottsdale Airport in Scottsdale, AZ. The company also provides complete FBO services for transient aircraft at its East Alton and Grand Junction facilities.

West Star Aviation is an industry leader in technical experience and expertise while providing world-class customer services in all the organization’s divisions. For more information visit www.weststaraviation.com or call 800-922-2421.


