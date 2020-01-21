Ideagen and ExecuJet MRO Services in Global Software Project

Ideagen’s Q-Pulse, Q-Pulse Risk and Academy will be rolled out across all ExecuJet MRO sites globally.

Dassault Aviation
Jan 21st, 2020

Dassault-owned is to roll out several software applications from Ideagen across its global operations to standardise a series of processes as it prepares for a three year growth project.

Q-Pulse, Q-Pulse Risk and Academy will handle processes associated with quality, safety, risk and training across ExecuJet MRO Services’global sites.

Ideagen’s software will play a central part in ExecuJet MRO Services’ digital transformation programme as it looks to grow the business following its recent acquisition by Dassault Aviation.

Graeme Duckworth, President of ExecuJet MRO Services and the company’s remaining Founder, said: “This is an exciting project and one that will play a significant part in our growth strategy for the foreseeable future.

“The project with Ideagen is one that we are undertaking as part of our Group-wide internal digitisation project which will increase our business globally – both in regards to possible additional geographical locations and in the services we can offer.”

Dassault Aviation Company acquired ExecuJet MRO Services in March, 2019, and took ownership of the company’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities from business aviation services provider, Luxaviation.

The acquisition strengthened the French airframer's global support footprint with the addition of ExecuJet’s bases across the world, located in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe and the Middle East.

Ideagen’s Q-Pulse, Q-Pulse Risk and Academy software products will now be rolled into each site, with the company’s Compliance team working with Q-Pulse and Q-Pulse Risk while its Technical staff focus on Academy. The project also may see ExecuJet adopt Ideagen’s PleaseReview software – its document review, redaction and co-authoring product – in the future.

Duckworth added, “We are in a unique situation where we are owned by one of the major business jet OEMs in the form of Dassault Aviation, and yet we are a multi-OEM facility in our own right that represents Bombardier, Gulfstream and Embraer to name a few.

“So our remit is very large and varied and we believe Ideagen’s software and expertise will help us re-structure to an extent and capitalise on the opportunities that will present themselves in the future.”

Steven Cespedes, Ideagen’s head of aviation, said, “ExecuJet – and indeed its owner Dassault Aviation Company – are some of the largest organisations globally operating in the MRO space.

“This multi-product, global project represents an outstanding opportunity for Ideagen and once again demonstrates the sheer strength of our product suite and indeed our standing in the MRO and wider aviation community.”


