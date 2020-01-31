Vintage Flying Museum Announces Warbird 101 Aircraft Maintenance Course

Jan 31st, 2020
Vintage Flying Museum

The Vintage Flying Museum will start its new Warbird 101 Aircraft Maintenance Course series with the Douglas A-26/B-26K Invader Maintenance Systems Familiarization Course February 8-9.

This course is intended to provide maintenance technicians, aircrew, volunteers and enthusiasts with an in-depth description of each of the major systems of a World War II Douglas A-26B/C Invader attack aircraft; included are the differences of the Vietnam War vintage B-26K Counter Invader variant.

The course length is two days, six hours per day. The course is taught using classroom presentations, aircraft manuals, as well as hands-on training (pending aircraft availability). Course fee is $100.00/person, all proceeds will be split evenly between the Vintage Flying Museum, Greatest Generation B-26K “Special Kay” and the Commemorative Air Force Invader Squadron which operates A-26B “Night Mission”. Both aircraft are based at the museum and students will have an opportunity for an up-close look at both aircraft. To sign up please click on this link http://www.vintageflyingmuseum.org/warbird-101/.

One lucky student will win the raffle for a ride on the CAF A-26B “Night Mission” at the Vintage Flying Museum’s upcoming Warbird Ride Day on March 21, 2020.

The Vintage Flying Museum of Fort Worth, Texas, brings aviation history to life. The museum features over 25 aircraft – including flying war machines from the Commemorative Air Force and Greatest Generation Aircraft. Guests experience the true nuts and bolts of vintage aviation as our volunteers restore and preserve historic aircraft to flying condition right in front of their eyes. From aviation history to aerospace fundamentals and career opportunities, students experience a hands-on approach to aviation in our education programs. Demonstration aircraft give guests the opportunity to experience historic aviation in the way it was meant to be experienced – in the air! Join us to experience aviation – inside and out.


