Stevens Aerospace Awarded Williams International's Full Warranty Authorization for Citation CJ Series

Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems has been awarded Williams International’s Full Total Assurance Program (TAP) Warranty Authorization for the Cessna Citation CJ family.

The upgrade expands the Williams authorization at Stevens’ Greenville, S.C. facility to include the entire CJ family, CJ through CJ4. It also adds Stevens’ Dayton, Ohio location for the same models.

“We’ve been maintaining, modifying and refurbishing Cessna Citation aircraft for decades,” said Stevens Aerospace director of sales Phil Stearns. “This new authorization gives CJ owners and operators additional service center choices that have earned a reputation for quality work and customer responsiveness.”

Michigan-based Williams International is a leader in the development, manufacture and support of small gas turbine engines. The Williams FJ44 family of turbofan engines have been original equipment on the Citation CJ light business jet series since the initial launch of the CJ1 in 1989.



