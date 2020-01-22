United Kingdom MFTS Orders Four More H145s

Airbus Helicopters
Jan 22nd, 2020
Mfts H145 Jupiter Crown Copyright
Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters in the UK is to provide four additional H145 helicopters as part of an expansion of the UK Military Flight Training System (UKMFTS).

The new helicopters will join the existing fleet of 29 H135s and three H145s, known respectively as Juno and Jupiter in UKMFTS service. They will be delivered during 2020.

Operated by Ascent Flight Training Management Ltd primarily from RAF Shawbury and also RAF Valley on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, the aircraft are used to train all UK military helicopter pilots and rear crew.

Airbus Helicopters is fully embedded at both bases as the rotary wing aircraft service provider to Ascent.

Managing director of Airbus Helicopters in the UK, Colin James, said: “The H135 Juno and H145 Jupiter are demonstrating day-in and day-out their exceptional reliability and versatility in the training role at UKMFTS. It’s deeply satisfying for us to see the first aircrew having already graduated and we look forward to delivering the additional aircraft in the very near future.”

The H145 helicopter family has completed more than 5.5 million flight hours worldwide with more than 1,300 aircraft in the global fleet.


More in Defense
Members of the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Royal Australian Air Force push a pallet of fire suppressant up the ramp of an Australian C-17 Globemaster III, Jan. 16, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Airmen from the United States and Australian Air Forces worked together to load the aircraft with the cargo to be delivered to Australia for aid in wildfire relief.
Nellis AFB and RAAF Team Up to Support Australia Wildfire Relief
Jan 22nd, 2020
Man Found Dead at Fort Stewart Was a Veteran
Jan 22nd, 2020
Air Force Captain Found Dead After Fleeing Court-Martial at Nellis
Jan 22nd, 2020
While Social Media Jokes About Uniforms and Logos, Space Force is Getting Ready to Fight Wars, Senior NCO Says
Jan 22nd, 2020
Joint Syria Raid Killed ISIS Oil Official Who Financed Sleeper Cells
Jan 22nd, 2020
FDA Expands Access to Ecstasy Drug for PTSD Therapy
Jan 22nd, 2020
US Airstrike Killed 15 Civilians in Afghanistan, Human Rights Group Says
Jan 22nd, 2020
Harbour Industries Cables Approved for Use on F-35
Harbour Industries is an approved manufacturer for a number of low-loss coax and high-speed data cables used on Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lighting II 5th generation fighter aircraft.
Jan 21st, 2020
Orion Graphic
Collins Aerospace Signs $320 million Contract With Lockheed Martin to Provide Critical Subsystems for NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Fleet
Valued at $320 million, the systems being provided will play an important role in enabling NASA’s goal of boots on the Moon by 2024.
Jan 21st, 2020
Isu 90 On Hemtt
AAR Mobility Systems Awarded Contract From the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support to Produce Specialized Shipping/Storage Containers
This contract provides the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies with a direct method for procuring AAR’s rapid deployment products, which have been used by troops around the globe for over five decades.
Jan 21st, 2020
Fasdfdsaf
CAE Appoints Todd Probert as Group President, Defense and Security
Jan 21st, 2020
Why 65-Year-Old B-52 Is Not Ready for Retirement Yet
Jan 21st, 2020
Lockheed Martin Launches First Smart Satellite Enabling Space Mesh Networking
Jan 16th, 2020
DARPA Awards Lockheed Martin Hypersonic OpFires Phase 3 Contract
Jan 15th, 2020