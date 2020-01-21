Harbour Industries Cables Approved for Use on F-35

Jan 21st, 2020

Harbour Industries LLC (Harbour), a Marmon | Berkshire Hathaway company announced today it is an approved manufacturer for a number of low-loss coax and high-speed data cables used on Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lighting II 5th generation fighter aircraft.

Robert Canny, President said, “We look forward to supporting the 2020 F-35 Sustainment Contract just released by the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin. Harbour has a long reputation of providing timely products to our business partners to support their ramp to full production.” Declared "combat ready" by the commander of the US Air Combat Command, this next generation aircraft provides capabilities needed on the modern battlefield. The F-35 provides air superiority, interdiction, suppression of enemy air defenses and close air support with unprecedented situational awareness of the battle space that will be more extensive than any single-seat platform in existence.

Harbour's data and coaxial cables were chosen based on the use of a composite fluoropolymer insulation ensuring light- weight and high-speed transmission. Harbour is known as a supplier that has product and process engineering expertise that ensures the highest quality cables will be manufactured in exact accordance with Lockheed's demanding physical and electrical requirements.

As the F-35 moves toward full rate production, Harbour is ready for the challenge to supply increased volume on-time with unmatched quality.

