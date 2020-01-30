Pentagon Identifies Pair of Air Force Aviators Killed in Afghanistan Crash Monday

Wyatt Olson
Stars and Stripes
Jan 30th, 2020

Jan. 29--One of two aviators killed Monday when their Bombardier E-11A crashed in Afghanistan was a grass-to-brass lieutenant colonel in his 25th year of Air Force service. The captain he flew beside was an experienced B-1 bomber pilot.

The Pentagon on Wednesday identified the pair as Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46, of Yigo, Guam, and Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, N.H. Voss was assigned to Headquarters Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., and Phaneuf was with the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.

The cause of the crash, which happened in Ghazni province, about 80 miles southwest of Kabul in a Taliban-controlled area of Afghanistan, is under investigation, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Voss and Phaneuf, who were flying in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, were the only people aboard the plane, a U.S. defense official said Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Voss had served 25 years in active duty with the Air Force and was stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis for about the past four years, the Air Combat Command said in a statement Wednesday.

Voss began his career as an enlisted airman and was commissioned in 2001 through attendance at the USAF Officer Training School.

He was the chief of the exercises within combat command's directorate of operations.

"Lt. Col. Paul Voss was our brother and teammate," Gen Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, said in the statement. "The men and women of our Air Force knowingly put themselves in harm's way, and I'm thankful for great Americans like them.

"It's really hard to describe how sad we are at the loss of two great Airmen."

Phaneuf was a B-1 heavy bomber pilot, the 28th Bomb Wing said in a statement Wednesday.

He dreamed of becoming an Air Force pilot and wrote about that goal in his high school yearbook, according to a Wednesday report by ABC affiliate WMUR in Manchester, N.H.

A Hudson police procession carrying Phaneuf's body will pause in front of Alvirne High School, where he was a member of JROTC before graduating in 2007, at 1 p.m. Thursday.

His awards and decorations include the Air Force Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

"This is a tragic loss to the Air Force and our Ellsworth Family," Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, said in the statement.

U.S. forces arrived at the crash site overnight Monday and no insurgents were then present, Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said Tuesday.

U.S. officials said the plane's flight recorder was recovered from the crash scene.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for bringing down the aircraft, which is used as a communications platform. The Pentagon has not commented publicly on that claim.

olson.wyatt@stripes.com

Twitter: @WyattWOlson

(c)2020 the Stars and Stripes 

Visit the Stars and Stripes at www.stripes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Defense
US Dropped Bombs in Afghanistan at Record Level in 2019
Jan 28th, 2020
Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividend
Jan 27th, 2020
Lockheed Martin Elects Joseph F. Dunford Jr. to Board of Directors
Jan 27th, 2020
Stevens Aerospace Awarded Williams International's Full Warranty Authorization for Citation CJ Series
Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems has been awarded Williams International’s Full Total Assurance Program (TAP) Warranty Authorization for the Cessna Citation CJ family.
Jan 24th, 2020
Picture1
Defense Ground Support Equipment Market to Reach US$ 600 Million by 2026
Jan 24th, 2020
Img 1036
Vintage Flying Museum Announces Warbird 101 Aircraft Maintenance Course
Jan 23rd, 2020
Mfts H145 Jupiter Crown Copyright
United Kingdom MFTS Orders Four More H145s
Jan 22nd, 2020
Wing Logo
Wisconsin DOJ to Review National Guard Sexual Assault Investigations
The Wisconsin Department of Justice plans to review a series of sexual assault investigations from the Wisconsin National Guard after a federal report found many were conducted improperly.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Trump Says He Doesn’t consider Brain Injuries Sustained by U.S. Troops During Iran Missile Barrage ‘Serious’
Jan 22nd, 2020
CMV-22B Osprey Completes First Flight in Texas
Jan 22nd, 2020
Telephonics Corporation Mh 60 S
Telephonics Conducts Flight Test of Its MOSAIC AESA Radar System on U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk Multi-Mission Helicopter
Jan 22nd, 2020
Anthony Montanez, Dennis Reeves and Brady Ringel, 576th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technicians, prepare the first production A-10 Thunderbolt II for paint removal using a new robotic media blast technology Dec. 4, 2019, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The corrosion control technicians seal up the seams and holes in the outer-surface skin to prevent the blast media from entering the aircraft.
576th AMXS Leverages Robotic Paint Stripping Technology on A-10 Thunderbolt II
The 576th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is upgrading its traditional manual media blast paint removal process by using new-generation robots to strip the paint from A-10s that come to the base for depot overhaul and maintenance.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Members of the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Royal Australian Air Force push a pallet of fire suppressant up the ramp of an Australian C-17 Globemaster III, Jan. 16, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Airmen from the United States and Australian Air Forces worked together to load the aircraft with the cargo to be delivered to Australia for aid in wildfire relief.
Nellis AFB and RAAF Team Up to Support Australia Wildfire Relief
Jan 22nd, 2020
Man Found Dead at Fort Stewart Was a Veteran
Jan 22nd, 2020