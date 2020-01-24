Navy's Osprey Takes Inaugural Flight During Test in Texas by Bell-Boeing

Caitlin Doornbos
Stars and Stripes (TNS)
Jan 24th, 2020

The Navy’s new Osprey, designed to replace the aging fleet of aircraft that ferry personnel and supplies between the shore and carriers at sea, has taken flight for the first time, Boeing Co. and Bell Textron Inc. announced this week.

The CMV-22B Osprey is the Navy’s version of the tiltrotor aircraft used by the Marine Corps and Air Force. The variant was designed with increased fuel capacity for long-range flights.

The CMV-22B has a range of 1,150 nautical miles, about 290 nautical miles more than that of the Marine Corps’ MV-22B Osprey.

The CMV-22B’s first flight took place Tuesday at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center in Texas, according to the announcement. The company will deliver the first CMV-22B to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 21 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland for a developmental test early this year.

The service in October established the first Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing, which will be charged with integrating the CMV-22B into fleet operations.

As a carrier onboard delivery aircraft, the Navy’s Osprey will move personnel, supplies, mail and other cargo to and from an aircraft carrier. It can carry up to 6,000 pounds.

Specific data on passenger capacity were unavailable Thursday, but similar V-22s support up to 24 troops with crews of three or four.

The Navy in July 2018 awarded Bell Boeing about $2.85 billion to develop and deliver 39 of the aircraft, according to the Defense Department. The service plans to deploy its first CMV-22B squadron aboard the USS Carl Vinson next year.

The contract was part of a $4.2 billion deal that also included 14 MV-22B aircraft for the Marine Corps, one CV-22B for the Air Force and four MV-22B Osprey for Japan, according to the Defense Department. The aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2024.

The Navy’s Osprey will replace its aging C-2A Greyhound — in use since the 1960s — by 2028. The newest Greyhounds in operation now were produced in 1990.

The Osprey’s ability to take off and land as a helicopter but fly as a turboprop aircraft should provide “significant increases in capability and operational flexibility over the C-2A,” according to a Naval Air Systems Command factsheet.

“CMV-22B operations can be either shore-based, expeditionary or sea-based,” the factsheet said. “The Osprey is a critical warfighting enabler, providing the time sensitive combat logistics needed to support combat operations.”

Compared to the MV-22B Osprey, the Navy’s version also has a “beyond line-of-sight high-frequency radio, improved fuel dump capability, a public address system for passengers and an improved lighting system for cargo loading,” according to the factsheet.

The MV-22B Osprey was first deployed in 2007, and the Air Force’s CV-22B Osprey followed two years later, according to a Navy factsheet.

doornbos.caitlin@stripes.com

Twitter: @CaitlinDoornbos

———

©2020 the Stars and Stripes

Visit the Stars and Stripes at www.stripes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Defense
CMV-22B Osprey Completes First Flight in Texas
Jan 22nd, 2020
Telephonics Corporation Mh 60 S
Telephonics Conducts Flight Test of Its MOSAIC AESA Radar System on U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk Multi-Mission Helicopter
Jan 22nd, 2020
Anthony Montanez, Dennis Reeves and Brady Ringel, 576th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technicians, prepare the first production A-10 Thunderbolt II for paint removal using a new robotic media blast technology Dec. 4, 2019, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The corrosion control technicians seal up the seams and holes in the outer-surface skin to prevent the blast media from entering the aircraft.
576th AMXS Leverages Robotic Paint Stripping Technology on A-10 Thunderbolt II
The 576th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is upgrading its traditional manual media blast paint removal process by using new-generation robots to strip the paint from A-10s that come to the base for depot overhaul and maintenance.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Members of the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Royal Australian Air Force push a pallet of fire suppressant up the ramp of an Australian C-17 Globemaster III, Jan. 16, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Airmen from the United States and Australian Air Forces worked together to load the aircraft with the cargo to be delivered to Australia for aid in wildfire relief.
Nellis AFB and RAAF Team Up to Support Australia Wildfire Relief
Jan 22nd, 2020
Man Found Dead at Fort Stewart Was a Veteran
Jan 22nd, 2020
Air Force Captain Found Dead After Fleeing Court-Martial at Nellis
Jan 22nd, 2020
While Social Media Jokes About Uniforms and Logos, Space Force is Getting Ready to Fight Wars, Senior NCO Says
Jan 22nd, 2020
Joint Syria Raid Killed ISIS Oil Official Who Financed Sleeper Cells
Jan 22nd, 2020
FDA Expands Access to Ecstasy Drug for PTSD Therapy
Jan 22nd, 2020
US Airstrike Killed 15 Civilians in Afghanistan, Human Rights Group Says
Jan 22nd, 2020
Harbour Industries Cables Approved for Use on F-35
Harbour Industries is an approved manufacturer for a number of low-loss coax and high-speed data cables used on Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lighting II 5th generation fighter aircraft.
Jan 21st, 2020
Orion Graphic
Collins Aerospace Signs $320 million Contract With Lockheed Martin to Provide Critical Subsystems for NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Fleet
Valued at $320 million, the systems being provided will play an important role in enabling NASA’s goal of boots on the Moon by 2024.
Jan 21st, 2020
Isu 90 On Hemtt
AAR Mobility Systems Awarded Contract From the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support to Produce Specialized Shipping/Storage Containers
This contract provides the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies with a direct method for procuring AAR’s rapid deployment products, which have been used by troops around the globe for over five decades.
Jan 21st, 2020
Fasdfdsaf
CAE Appoints Todd Probert as Group President, Defense and Security
Jan 21st, 2020