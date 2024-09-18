TUI Airline Selects AVIATAR's Technical Logbook for Its Entire Fleet

TUI Airline, one of Europe's leading leisure carriers, has selected the Technical Logbook of AVIATAR, Lufthansa Technik's innovative digital platform, for its entire fleet of around 130 airplanes. TUI's five airline operations from the United Kingdom (UK), Nordics, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany are already using many AVIATAR solutions to manage their fleet. The electronic Technical Logbook

(eTLB) now replaces the paper-based process of capturing technical issues on ground and in the air. Offering prefilled text blocks and automated input masks, it replaces time-consuming manual entries and thus improves data quality as well as transparency.

As a co-developing customer, TUI Airline is a strong partner of Lufthansa Technik's Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem. TUI also use other solutions like AMOS and flydocs, all part of the Ecosystem, to optimize their Engineering & Maintenance (E&M) Organization. Together the partners are driving digitalization, innovation, optimization and sustainability of Tech Ops processes for airlines around the world.

Combining software for Condition Monitoring, Data Analytics, Predictive Maintenance, Digital Records, Asset Solutions, Maintenance & Engineering is the strength of the Ecosystem. The Technical Logbook will allow the TUI Airline now to use the new seamless digital pilot-to-maintenance collaboration with interfaces to all three partners in the Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem.

"The efficient teamwork with AVIATAR and the Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem is key in our team's mission to deliver tailored, reliable, high quality and cost-effective services for TUI Airline. Delivering a high fleet reliability and availability as well as paperless maintenance operations is our objective while ensuring safety and compliance at the same time," said Niklas Kropp, Head of Business Development & Fleet Performance, TUI Airline. "Introducing the AVIATAR Technical Logbook together with our Flight and Cabin Operations while seeking approval across five European national aviation authorities will be another unique milestone in the partnership with AVIATAR. With the eTLB in operations at many other airlines, approvals from EASA and other authorities, I am looking forward to the same type of hands-on cooperation between AVIATAR and our engineering, maintenance and flight operations teams like we experienced before." The first UK CAA approval for the Logbook will be initiated by TUI's UK airline "TUI Airline's pace of digitalization is amazing, and our teams are looking forward to further strengthen the close cooperation, which is beneficial for all partners," said Frank Martens, Head of Sales & Key Account Digital Fleet Services at Lufthansa Technik. "It is great to have a customer like TUI Airline with a team of very professional and international engineers, technicians and maintenance experts, who are motivated, highly skilled, feel engaged and enjoy being part of TUI.

We look forward to co-creation in our Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem as well as a very lean, agile and effective project set-up for the onboarding of the eTLB."