American Airlines and TWU-IAM Association Reach Tentative Agreements for Joint Collective Bargaining Agreements

American Airlines and the TWU-IAM Association reached tentative agreements this week for new joint collective bargaining agreements that cover more than 31,000 team members.

American Airlines
Jan 31st, 2020

The tentative agreements are subject to ratification by Maintenance & Related and Fleet Service team members represented by the Association. The association will communicate details of the agreements to its members in the coming weeks.

“Our Maintenance & Related and Fleet Service team members are the very best in the business and work incredibly hard to care for our customers,” American Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said. “They deserve contracts that include meaningful improvements in pay, quality of life and job protections. The tentative agreements deliver on all of these — and more. We appreciate the Association and company negotiators who worked so hard to get us to this day, as well as the National Mediation Board for their guidance.”

   


