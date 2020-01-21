Gulf Air Opens 70th Anniversary Museum

The official opening was under the patronage of Gulf Air’s Chairman of Board of Directors Zayed R. Alzayani who cut the ribbon and launched the project in presence of the airline’s board members, executive management and members of the Bahraini media.

Gulf Air
Jan 21st, 2020
Gf Museum 1
Gulf Air

Gulf Ai celebrated the opening of its temporary museum at the Bahrain City Centre shopping mall which marks the start of a series of 70 anniversary celebrations in 2020. The official opening was under the patronage of Gulf Air’s Chairman of Board of Directors Zayed R. Alzayani who cut the ribbon and launched the project in presence of the airline’s board members, executive management and members of the Bahraini media.

The Gulf Air 70 anniversary museum celebrates 70 years of aviation in the Kingdom of Bahrain and showcases the airline’s rich history since its take-off in 1950. It features exclusive and rare photography and memorabilia items from different decades of the airline’s journey. Moreover, various aircraft models and Gulf Air’s uniforms from different eras will be on display to highlight the evolution of the brand over the years. Other than celebrating history, the museum will also display the latest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Falcon Gold seat to highlight the future of Gulf Air. The museum will be open for the public for a limited period of time and will exclusively attract the local and regional footfall of the Bahrain City Centre shopping mall.

At the official opening, Gulf Air’s Chairman of Board of Directors Zayed R. Alzayani said, “Today we start our 70 anniversary celebrations with the opening of this museum. Gulf Air’s history is very rich and it has touched the lives of every Bahraini if not every GCC national. The exhibited items represent various decades of our history and showcase the evolution of the brand and the business. I invite everyone to come and visit the museum and go back in time on a journey from 1950 until today”.


