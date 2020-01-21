Elliott Jets Sells First Garmin G5000-Equipped Citation 560XL on the Market

The amount retained was even more than the expected value retention, according to the leading aviation appraisal and valuation firm VREF Aircraft Value Reference and Appraisal Services.

Elliott Aviation
Jan 21st, 2020

Elliott Jets has sold the first available Citation 560XL equipped with the recently certified Garmin G5000 integrated avionics suite. In this transaction, the Garmin G5000 was estimated to retain 85 percent of the value of its retail price. The amount retained was even more than the expected value retention, according to the leading aviation appraisal and valuation firm VREF Aircraft Value Reference & Appraisal Services. Also, the aircraft sold in less than half the time of industry average.

The Garmin G5000 system on this airplane, installed by industry-leading Garmin G5000 installer, Elliott Aviation, replaces the existing Honeywell Primus 1000 avionics. The G5000 system includes a new autopilot, ADS-B, WAAS/LPV, electronic charts, engine monitor data, SafeTaxi, XM weather, and emergency descent mode. It has many options, including synthetic vision, underspeed protection, Chartview, turbulence detection, CPDLC, and lighting and hail prediction. In addition, over 150 Citation Excel and XLS aircraft are equipped with Elliott Aviation's ADS-B STC, which allows operators to use a $50,000 credit toward the equipped aircraft's G5000 system. The Garmin G5000 system includes a three-year warranty. It avoids the costly yearly maintenance of HAPP, which can be over $30,000 per year or more.

"We strive to provide accurate pricing and valuation data, so it is exciting to see how accurate the software is," said Jason Zilberbrand, president and CTO of VREF. "VREF has been the most trusted aviation valuation firm since 1994. We have a responsibility to the industry to provide accurate data of aircraft values as well as their optional equipment to buyers, sellers, lenders as well as thousands of subscribers. The Garmin full-cockpit retrofits, like the Garmin G5000 for the Citation Excel and XLS, Beechjet 400A and Hawker 400XP, and the Garmin G1000 NXi upgrade for the King Air offer tremendous added value as well longevity for resale."

"At Elliott Jets, we have focused on maximizing the value of an aircraft transaction for our customers for over 80 years," said Wynn Elliott, chairman, and CEO of Elliott Aviation and Elliott Jets. "We were confident that the Garmin G5000 system would retain significant retail value and be a highly attractive option for a customer looking for a Citation 560XL. The aircraft is truly one of the most popular Citation models Cessna has ever built because of its unique combination of cabin size, operating economics, performance, and short-field capabilities. With the 560XL still in production, replacement of the Honeywell system with the true state-of-the art fully integrated Garmin cockpit, provides a significant value-added enhancement to this very robust and highly desirable airframe, significantly reducing operating cost and enhancing its operational reliability well into the future."

"In addition to the many functional benefits, operators are encouraged by the value retained on the investment of the G5000 in conjunction with the sale of this aircraft," said Conrad Theisen, director of avionics sales at Elliott Aviation. "Also, replacing the avionics that is nearing obsolescence greatly increases the useful life of the aircraft."


More in Commercial/Airline
RUAG and Airbus Agree Long-Term Cooperation
Jan 21st, 2020
Cnbc
CNBC's Leslie Josephs: Wall Street Expects Boeing to Take Another Big, Ugly Charge on 737 Max. BofA Estimates Total Cost of Crisis as High as $20 billion
Calhoun is tasked with cleaning up Boeing’s culture, improving employee morale and repairing damaged relationships with regulators and airlines.
Jan 21st, 2020
Ua Fmendes Pr Image
Franc Mendes Joins Universal Avionics as Airline Business Development Manager
Additionally, Franc will support UA’s Flight Department as a demonstration pilot for the company’s Gulfstream G-III aircraft.
Jan 16th, 2020
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision Based Take Off
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision-Based Take-Off
Airbus has successfully performed the first fully automatic vision-based take-off using an Airbus Family test aircraft at Toulouse-Blagnac airport.
Jan 16th, 2020
Landing Gear Magentic Mro
Ryanair Contracts Magnetic Leasing for its First Ever Landing Gear Lease
The agreement covers an 8 month lease period during which the landing gear will be used on different aircraft based on the carrier’s demand.
Jan 16th, 2020
49389485161 5e8a8eeb67 O
Qatar Airways Announces Eight New Destinations at the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020
Jan 16th, 2020
Gulf Air Reveals Nice As Leisure Boutique Destination For Summer 2020
Gulf Air Reveals Nice as Leisure Boutique Destination for Summer 2020
Jan 15th, 2020
Cnbc
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian Speaks with CNBC’s Phil LeBeau
The following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”.
Jan 14th, 2020
Senator Markey Leads Colleagues in Demanding Boeing Cancel CEO’s Bonus for Ungrounding the 737 MAX
Jan 14th, 2020
Express Jet
ExpressJet Switches to Sky-Tiles
Sky-Tiles by Interface and presented by SkyPaxxx Interior Repairs will be the exclusive aircraft carpet installed on the ExpressJet ERJ 145 fleet operated for United Express.
Jan 14th, 2020
Embraer 5e04cb1429818
Embraer Expands Clay Lacy Service Center Authorization to include Legacy and Praetor Aircraft
Clay Lacy Aviation becomes one-stop authorized service center for entire Embraer business jet product line.
Jan 14th, 2020
083ccee7 84b3 4ee4 8218 9682567d2bcf@augure
Airbus BelugaXL Enters Service, Adding XL Capacity to the Fleet
The BelugaXL has entered into service, providing Airbus with 30 percent extra transport capacity in order to support the on-going production ramp-up of commercial aircraft programs.
Jan 13th, 2020
Gulf Air&rsquo;s Falconflyer Programme Welcomes Etihad Airways As New Airline Partner
Gulf Air’s Falconflyer Programme Welcomes Etihad Airways as New Airline Partner
Gulf Air’s Falconflyer loyalty program has inked a new partnership with Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty program for Etihad Airways, further enhancing benefits for its members.
Jan 13th, 2020
Airbus Commercial Aircraft Oand Ds 2019
Airbus Delivers Strong 2019 Commercial Aircraft Performance
1,131 new aircraft orders, 768 net orders, backlog stands at 7,482 aircraft.
Jan 10th, 2020