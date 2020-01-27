Boeing Pins High Hopes on 777X After Successful First Test Flight

Muzaffar Rizvi
Khaleej Times, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (TNS)
Jan 27th, 2020

Boeing has announced a successful first test flight of the world's largest twin-engined aeroplane with foldable wingtips, the 777X.

The successful maiden flight of the wide-body futuristic airplane is a welcome news for Boeing, which is struggling to come out of the 737 MAX crisis following worldwide grounding of its most profitable aircraft after two fatal incidents that killed 346 people and caused more than $9 billion loss to the company.

The maiden 777X flight, which was rescheduled twice last week due to high winds, took off near Seattle on Saturday and lasted four hours.

If a series of test flights go well in coming weeks, Boeing will officially file for approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is expected to scrutinise the plane more than usual following the crashes of 737 Max in 2018 and 2019.

"It's a proud day for us," said Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplane unit. "It made all of our employees proud one more time of who we are and what we get to do, by flying a brand-new airplane that is going to change the world one more time," he said.

The 777X, as the family is known for 777-8 and 777-9, will undergo thousands of flight test hours before going to start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2021.

The 777X chief test pilot Van Chaney termed the airplane awesome and said flight experience was amazing.

"It was awesome. The moment we lifted off and got into the air, I thought, Man, this is amazing," Chaney told reporters at Seattle's Boeing Field on Saturday.

Emirates, which has a mix of orders for both 777-8 and 777-9 variant for a total of 126 airplanes, is a launch customer of the new aircraft and expected to take delivery of the first 777-9 by early next year.

The airline is the single largest customer of all types of Boeing 777 and is the only carrier in the world to have operated every single model that Boeing has produced.

Other leading airlines including Etihad Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines also placed orders for 777X, which lists for $442 million and can fit up to 425 passengers in a two-class configuration.

"The 777X has been designed with Emirates right from the start. The 777X family will allow Emirates to replace early generation 777-200LR and 777-300ER airplanes," Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research, told Khaleej Timeson Sunday. He said 777X will also expand to allow Emirates to phase out its ageing A380 fleet, which Airbus will cease production by next year.

"The greater range, fuel and environmental efficiency, alongside lower operating costs and economic advantage will allow airlines like Emirates to exploit 777Xs capabilities to the fullest, particularly on those long-range routes where cargo too is a key revenue driver for the airline - especially to destinations like the US, Europe and Asia," Ahmad added.

Emirates originally launched 777X at the 2013 edition of the Dubai Airshow with a deal for 150 airplanes. At the 2019 Dubai Air Show, Emirates partially swapped some 777X orders for the smaller 787-9 but it will still be far and away the biggest customer of the 777X family. Today, Emirates flies almost 150 Boeing 777s.

The 777X, a larger version of the 777 mini-jumbo, faces its own challenges. Its first flight was originally scheduled to take place in mid-2019, but the company faced delays because of snags with the General Electric GE9X engines, the largest aircraft engine in the world. The 777X is expected to compete in the long-haul aircraft market with the A350 made by Airbus.

"While first flight of the 777-9 has been delayed several months owing to last minute changes to the massive GE9X engines, now that the airplane has taken off for the first time, Boeing can now knuckle down and work towards certifying the jet for passenger service," Ahmad said.

Boeing had 344 firm orders for the 777X at the end of the third quarter, according to a company filing.

The 252-foot-long passenger airplane is the largest twin-engine jet ever built and has a wingspan of more than 235 feet. It features folding wingtips that reduce that width by more than 20 feet so the plane can fit into various airport taxiways and gates.

"This airplane, for me, is the flagship of the big airlines around the world. It's really the marquee airplane," said Wendy Sowers, director of marketing for the 777X.

- muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com

———

©2020 the Khaleej Times (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Visit the Khaleej Times (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) at www.khaleejtimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Commercial/Airline
Gf Museum 1
Gulf Air Opens 70th Anniversary Museum
The official opening was under the patronage of Gulf Air’s Chairman of Board of Directors Zayed R. Alzayani who cut the ribbon and launched the project in presence of the airline’s board members, executive management and members of the Bahraini media.
Jan 21st, 2020
Elliott Jets Sells First Garmin G5000-Equipped Citation 560XL on the Market
The amount retained was even more than the expected value retention, according to the leading aviation appraisal and valuation firm VREF Aircraft Value Reference and Appraisal Services.
Jan 21st, 2020
Boom Supersonic Forms Strategic Partnership With Flight Research, Inc., Bringing XB-1 Flight Tests to Mojave Supersonic Corridor
Boom partners with Flight Research, Inc. to provide training and safety chase for XB-1.
Jan 21st, 2020
20200121 Swiss A340 Economy Class
SWISS Now Flying With a Fully-Refurbished Airbus A340 Fleet
Jan 21st, 2020
A321 Xlr
Airbus to Add A321 Production Capabilities in Toulouse
Jan 21st, 2020
RUAG and Airbus Agree Long-Term Cooperation
Jan 21st, 2020
Cnbc
CNBC's Leslie Josephs: Wall Street Expects Boeing to Take Another Big, Ugly Charge on 737 Max. BofA Estimates Total Cost of Crisis as High as $20 billion
Calhoun is tasked with cleaning up Boeing’s culture, improving employee morale and repairing damaged relationships with regulators and airlines.
Jan 21st, 2020
Ua Fmendes Pr Image
Franc Mendes Joins Universal Avionics as Airline Business Development Manager
Additionally, Franc will support UA’s Flight Department as a demonstration pilot for the company’s Gulfstream G-III aircraft.
Jan 16th, 2020
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision Based Take Off
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision-Based Take-Off
Airbus has successfully performed the first fully automatic vision-based take-off using an Airbus Family test aircraft at Toulouse-Blagnac airport.
Jan 16th, 2020
Landing Gear Magentic Mro
Ryanair Contracts Magnetic Leasing for its First Ever Landing Gear Lease
The agreement covers an 8 month lease period during which the landing gear will be used on different aircraft based on the carrier’s demand.
Jan 16th, 2020
49389485161 5e8a8eeb67 O
Qatar Airways Announces Eight New Destinations at the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020
Jan 16th, 2020
Gulf Air Reveals Nice As Leisure Boutique Destination For Summer 2020
Gulf Air Reveals Nice as Leisure Boutique Destination for Summer 2020
Jan 15th, 2020
Cnbc
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian Speaks with CNBC’s Phil LeBeau
The following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”.
Jan 14th, 2020
Senator Markey Leads Colleagues in Demanding Boeing Cancel CEO’s Bonus for Ungrounding the 737 MAX
Jan 14th, 2020