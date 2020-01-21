CNBC's Leslie Josephs: Boeing Doesn’t Expect Regulators to Sign Off On 737 Max Until June or July

KEY POINTS

Boeing on Tuesday said it doesn’t expect regulators to sign off on the 737 Max until June or July, people familiar with the matter said. That date is months later than the manufacturer previously expected.

The delays pose another headache for carriers who have already missed one peak travel season without the planes.

Shares of the manufacturer fell on the news, trading down by more than 2% in afternoon trading.