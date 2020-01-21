CNBC's Leslie Josephs: Boeing Doesn’t Expect Regulators to Sign Off On 737 Max Until June or July

Leslie Josephs
CNBC
Jan 21st, 2020

KEY POINTS

  • Boeing doesn’t expect regulators to sign off on the 737 Max until June or July.
  • That date is months later than the manufacturer previously expected.
  • The delays pose another headache for carriers who have already missed one peak travel season without the planes.

Boeing on Tuesday said it doesn’t expect regulators to sign off on the 737 Max until June or July, people familiar with the matter said. That date is months later than the manufacturer previously expected.

The delays pose another headache for carriers who have already missed one peak travel season without the planes.

Shares of the manufacturer fell on the news, trading down by more than 2% in afternoon trading. 

More in Commercial/Airline
RUAG and Airbus Agree Long-Term Cooperation
Jan 21st, 2020
Cnbc
CNBC's Leslie Josephs: Wall Street Expects Boeing to Take Another Big, Ugly Charge on 737 Max. BofA Estimates Total Cost of Crisis as High as $20 billion
Calhoun is tasked with cleaning up Boeing’s culture, improving employee morale and repairing damaged relationships with regulators and airlines.
Jan 21st, 2020
Ua Fmendes Pr Image
Franc Mendes Joins Universal Avionics as Airline Business Development Manager
Additionally, Franc will support UA’s Flight Department as a demonstration pilot for the company’s Gulfstream G-III aircraft.
Jan 16th, 2020
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision Based Take Off
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision-Based Take-Off
Airbus has successfully performed the first fully automatic vision-based take-off using an Airbus Family test aircraft at Toulouse-Blagnac airport.
Jan 16th, 2020
Landing Gear Magentic Mro
Ryanair Contracts Magnetic Leasing for its First Ever Landing Gear Lease
The agreement covers an 8 month lease period during which the landing gear will be used on different aircraft based on the carrier’s demand.
Jan 16th, 2020
49389485161 5e8a8eeb67 O
Qatar Airways Announces Eight New Destinations at the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020
Jan 16th, 2020
Gulf Air Reveals Nice As Leisure Boutique Destination For Summer 2020
Gulf Air Reveals Nice as Leisure Boutique Destination for Summer 2020
Jan 15th, 2020
Cnbc
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian Speaks with CNBC’s Phil LeBeau
The following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”.
Jan 14th, 2020
Senator Markey Leads Colleagues in Demanding Boeing Cancel CEO’s Bonus for Ungrounding the 737 MAX
Jan 14th, 2020
Express Jet
ExpressJet Switches to Sky-Tiles
Sky-Tiles by Interface and presented by SkyPaxxx Interior Repairs will be the exclusive aircraft carpet installed on the ExpressJet ERJ 145 fleet operated for United Express.
Jan 14th, 2020
Embraer 5e04cb1429818
Embraer Expands Clay Lacy Service Center Authorization to include Legacy and Praetor Aircraft
Clay Lacy Aviation becomes one-stop authorized service center for entire Embraer business jet product line.
Jan 14th, 2020
083ccee7 84b3 4ee4 8218 9682567d2bcf@augure
Airbus BelugaXL Enters Service, Adding XL Capacity to the Fleet
The BelugaXL has entered into service, providing Airbus with 30 percent extra transport capacity in order to support the on-going production ramp-up of commercial aircraft programs.
Jan 13th, 2020
Gulf Air&rsquo;s Falconflyer Programme Welcomes Etihad Airways As New Airline Partner
Gulf Air’s Falconflyer Programme Welcomes Etihad Airways as New Airline Partner
Gulf Air’s Falconflyer loyalty program has inked a new partnership with Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty program for Etihad Airways, further enhancing benefits for its members.
Jan 13th, 2020
Airbus Commercial Aircraft Oand Ds 2019
Airbus Delivers Strong 2019 Commercial Aircraft Performance
1,131 new aircraft orders, 768 net orders, backlog stands at 7,482 aircraft.
Jan 10th, 2020