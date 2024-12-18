GBC Advanced Materials Chooses XJet Ceramic Solution to Scale-Up Production

XJet announces that GBC Advanced Materials has acquired a Carmel 1400 Ceramic AM solution. The leader in precision ceramic manufacturing plans to produce high-quality ceramic parts for the North American market soon after installation early in 2025.

The Carmel 1400C solution, comprised of a ceramic AM system, SMART support removal station and inkjet materials, will bring additive manufacturing in-house for GBC, serving as its sole ceramic AM system amongst existing manufacturing processes. Complementing current technologies, it will enable scaled production and reinforce GBC’s position in the precision manufacturing market.

XJet’s solution for ceramics streamlines the production process, significantly reducing the need for machining compared to current methods of additive manufacturing, shortening GBC’s production-to-delivery cycle to a matter of weeks instead of months. This results in reduced manpower and energy requirements, and notable improvements in part quality.

The Carmel 1400C offers GBC new capabilities of unmatched geometry and production efficiency, enabling superior performance and functionality that is unviable otherwise. By implementing XJet’s end-to-end inkjet solution and material, GBC Advanced Materials will expand its range of geometrical capabilities and surface quality beyond what is possible with traditional approaches, as well as produce complex parts at industrial scales for the medical, aerospace, semiconductor and defence industries, amongst others.

According to Christopher Azarko, Sales Manager at GBC Advanced Materials, the purchase decision was also reinforced by XJet’s water-soluble support material: “This unique support capability will allow GBC to create intricate, complex small parts that are nearly impossible to make with traditional methods."

He adds: “We are delighted to partner with XJet as we look to elevate our production capabilities and reap the benefits of ceramic additive manufacturing. The precision and scalability of XJet’s technology will complement our existing manufacturing methods, enabling us to meet the growing demands of the different industries we operate in.”

Guy Zimmerman, CEO of XJet, explains that: “GBC Advanced Materials delivers quality production and provides its customers with the best options in the market. By adding XJet’s solution to its process, these high standards can be maintained while extending its capabilities. We look forward to seeing GBC Advanced Materials successfully grow its offering and customer base with the partnership.”