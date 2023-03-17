Pilatus Reports One of Its Best Years Ever

The 2022 financial year was a very successful one for Pilatus. The company benefitted from high demand, despite the unpredictable period. With sales of 1.3 billion Swiss francs, operating income of 226 million Swiss francs and orders worth 1.6 billion Swiss francs, Pilatus achieved a very positive set of results.

Pilatus improved yet again on a very successful performance in 2021. 40 PC-24s, 80 PC-12 NGXs, 10 PC-21s and 3 PC-6s were delivered in 2022. In the General Aviation Business Unit, for example, a purchase agreement for over 20 PC-12 NGXs was signed with the US company Tradewind Aviation, virtually doubling this business airline’s fleet. 2022 also brought its share of major challenges. Pilatus had to contend with disruptions to supply chains, which impacted negatively on production operations.

Markus Bucher, CEO of Pilatus, says the past year was very positive overall: “Rarely has the company had to operate in such a geopolitically unpredictable period. Never before have we encountered such serious supply chain difficulties. Pilatus has achieved a lot whilst also benefitting from exceptionally high demand for our unique aircraft."

Hansueli Loosli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pilatus, adds: “I’m very happy with the year-end results and the Pilatus team performed very well. Our PC-12 NGXs and PC-24s were, and are, absolute bestsellers, our order books are full. No new orders for trainer aircraft were signed last year, but the demand is there in Government Aviation as well, and we receive a high volume of enquiries. I’m very confident that we will reel in an order soon!”

Continuing growth in the customer service business

Aircraft deliveries account for a substantial share of the business results, but the customer service business continues to grow as well – by around ten percent over the past year. Last year also saw Pilatus acquire Skytech Inc., the US Sales and Service Centre, gaining another 93 full-time employees overnight. Skytech will continue to sell and service PC-24s and PC-12s on an independent basis along the Eastern Seaboard.

Even greater employer appeal

Breaking with the tradition of the past 25 years, the 2,300 employees at the headquarters in Stans, Switzerland, will no longer receive a bonus payment. In return, Pilatus will raise monthly salaries by incorporating the maximum bonus payout in order to better meet the expectations of all employees. This change will make Pilatus even more attractive as an employer.

Outlook 2023

The new year has also got off to a confident start and promises many highlights: the construction of the maintenance hangar in Buochs will start by mid-2023. And delivery of the 2,000th PC-12 and 200th PC-24 will go ahead during the current year. An additional building for the production of composite components is also planned at the Ennetbürgen site. Further proof that Pilatus remains firmly committed to Switzerland as a center for ideas, work and training.