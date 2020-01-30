Mike Peterson Joins Pentastar Aviation as Maintenance Sales Representative

Pentastar Aviation announced that Mike Peterson has joined the company as maintenance sales representative. Peterson reports to Brad Bruce, executive vice president of maintenance and sales.

In his role as Maintenance Sales Representative, Peterson is responsible for providing advice and recommendations for maintenance services and practices that will benefit flight operations for clients and prospects.

“We are pleased to bring in an extraordinary talent like Mike,” said Bruce. “His 35 years of aviation experience focusing on avionics sales and experience in customer relations will support our customers ongoing aircraft upgrade needs.”

Prior to joining Pentastar, Peterson served as Sr. avionics sales specialist for Gulfstream Aerospace. In this role, he generated avionics, cabin electrical and entertainment system proposals to support new sales opportunities.

Peterson studied Avionics Technology at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, Wisconsin and was also an aircraft electrician for the United States Navy.

“I am excited to join the Pentastar team,” said Peterson. “Pentastar’s outstanding reputation for service excellence and innovation with connectivity solutions is a perfect fit for my avionics background. I look forward to bringing their first-to-market solutions to my clients.”



