IBAC Announces Andreas Meyer as New Director, ICAO Liaison

The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) announced that aviation industry specialist, Andreas ‘Andy’ Meyer will join the organization as the new Director, ICAO Liaison, for IBAC in Montreal from February.

Kurt Edwards, IBAC Director General commented, “Andy’s broad aviation expertise, his business aviation experience, and his understanding and familiarity of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) after working there for seven years, will be invaluable in his new role with us at IBAC. We are excited to have Andy join our team and wish him great success as we continue our mission to represent business aviation’s best interests at ICAO and around the world.”

As Director, ICAO Liaison, Andy Meyer will direct the operations of the IBAC office in Montreal, co-located with ICAO Headquarters. He will be IBAC's designated representative to ICAO overall and will serve in particular as IBAC Observer on the Air Navigation Commission, the highest-level technical body at ICAO. Meyer will also design the IBAC strategy and approach to ICAO in coordination with the Director General, Kurt Edwards, as well as coordinate among the IBAC representatives at ICAO forums and expert groups, as well as make recommendations to Edwards regarding matters before ICAO.

“I am looking forward to this extraordinary opportunity to represent IBAC and help design our strategy with ICAO that will support and promote the business aviation industry worldwide,” commented Andy Meyer. “I have always admired the important work being done by IBAC as a non-profit organization, and now I will have the honor of representing and leading our efforts to further grow and protect the industry.”

Andy holds an Air Transport Pilot license and aviation qualifications as instructor pilot and CRM trainer with 9500 total flight hours. He has a degree in Natural Sciences, holds a Master of Science in Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management from the University of Leicester, has a certificate in Cybersecurity from Harvard and is a researcher on social and cultural aspects of Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management.

Prior to joining ICAO, Andy acted as the Managing Director of the International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Associations for two years. In addition to his military career, Andy’s business aviation and flight operations experience include instructor and pilot leadership roles with Gulfstream and Execujet.

In 2013, he joined ICAO’s Integrated Safety Management Section at the organization’s headquarters in Montreal, as resident operational safety expert supporting the section’s Safety Intelligence activities. Later, he started supporting the development of ICAO’s newly established Safety Information Monitoring Service. In 2016, Andy assisted in the development of the ICAO Crises and Rapid Response Programme, providing support and research in the field of Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management to the Programme Manager. As of August 2017, as a direct result of the ICAO General Assembly Resolution on addressing cybersecurity in civil aviation, he was appointed as the ICAO Aviation Cybersecurity Officer.



