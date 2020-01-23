Dumont Jets is Now an ARGUS Gold-Rated Charter Operator

Jan 23rd, 2020

Dumont Aviation Group, Inc. is proud to announce that Dumont Jets is now recognized as an ARGUS Gold-rated charter operator.

The ARGUS Rating is well-known worldwide as a standard of excellence and safety, serving as the third-party due diligence system for charter operators and charter passengers throughout the world. As ARGUS points out, its Rated Operators are continually monitored for safety and training to ensure they are the best in the aviation industry.

"We are proud to join the select group of charter operators who meet the rigorous safety standards of ARGUS Rated Operators," says Joe Martin, Dumont's Chief Business Officer. "This not only validates our great team of professionals who make flying with Dumont an experience like no other, but it demonstrates our commitment to safety – when you fly with Dumont you are flying one of the safest fleets in the world," Martin added.


