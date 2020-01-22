John Rosanvallon Set to be 2020 JETNET iQ Summit Keynote Speaker

The 10th annual summit of business aviation’s leaders will be held June 8-9 in White Plains, New York.

JETNET LLC
Jan 22nd, 2020
John Rosanvallon
JETNET iQ

JETNET LLC has announced that John G. Rosanvallon, Special Senior Advisor to the Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation, will be Keynote Speaker at their 2020 10th Anniversary JETNET iQ Global Business Aviation Summit. The 10th annual summit of business aviation’s leaders will be held June 8-9 in White Plains, New York.

“We are honored to have an industry legend of Mr. Rosanvallon’s stature headline our 2020 event,” said Paul Cardarelli, JETNET vice president of sales. “He can offer a unique and insightful perspective on our industry.”

John G. Rosanvallon

In a career spanning 45 years, John Rosanvallon has been devoted to the worldwide development of business aviation. He a former CEO of Dassault Falcon Jet and Executive Vice President, Civil Aircraft of Dassault Aviation, and is currently Special Senior Advisor to the Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation. Rosanvallon is also on the Board of Directors of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, the Corporate Angel Network, and the French-American Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the Advisory Council of the National Business Aviation Association. 

10th Anniversary JETNET iQ Summit

This will be the 10th Anniversary JETNET iQ Global Business Aviation Summit, an event that has grown every year, and brought together business aviation industry leaders from around the globe to discuss the industry. This year’s event will be held at the The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester in White Plains, NY, June 8-9, 2020. At the summit, Rolland Vincent, iQ creator and director, and Cardarelli will join dozens of global business aviation C-level leaders and professionals to present information and engage in conversation on a wide range of topics.

JETNET iQ Summits feature a virtual Who’s Who of business aviation discussing the present and future of the business aviation industry, with predictions, industry revelations, and wisdom from global leaders. The fast-paced summit will also allow attendees time to meet their contemporaries, network, and develop topics outside of scheduled sessions.

 

