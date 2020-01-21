Clay Lacy Aviation Opens Dallas-Fort Worth Office

Clay Lacy Aviation, the world’s most experienced operator of private jets, has opened an office at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport (KFTW) in Fort Worth, Texas. Headed by Chris Broyhill, Senior Vice President, Part 91 Operations and Texas Regional Development, the new office will provide local aircraft management services and support for individual owners and corporate flight departments. Clay Lacy Aviation currently manages 120 business jets in 26 cities across the United States. With the addition of new aircraft in the region, the office will expand to offer worldwide jet charter services and the Clay Lacy Preferred membership program.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is a popular destination for our clients, and this new office enables us to provide fast, comprehensive support to customers visiting the area, in addition to delivering our personalized, data-driven approach to aircraft management to the Texas market,” said David Lamb, Chief Operating Officer, Clay Lacy Aviation. “Having established Clay Lacy as a full-service business aviation leader on the West Coast and the Eastern U.S., the Texas market represents an excellent opportunity for our aircraft management and jet charter services.”

Clay Lacy is a member of the North Texas Business Aviation Association and exhibited at the recent 7th Annual Safety Showdown. The company also sponsored “Girls in Aviation Day,” hosted by the North Texas chapter of Women in Aviation International at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas.



