3 People, 1 Dog Killed in Plane Crash in Illinois

Three people and a dog were killed in a plane crash in Illinois on Tuesday, according to reports.

Two of the people have been identified as Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards, local ABC affiliate WCS reported. The third victim and the dog have not yet been identified.

The small plane was headed to Springfield, Ill., from Huntsville, Ala., when it went down on approach to Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, WGN reported. The crash was in a field near a residential area and initially started a fire, making it difficult for emergency crews to reach the scene.

The airport tower noted that the plane was having trouble due to weather and instrument issues, according to WCS.

The plane was a twin-engine Piper Aerostar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

