4 Killed in Fiery Plane Crash at Corona Airport

By Colleen Shalby
Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jan 23rd, 2020

LOS ANGELES — Four people were killed Wednesday when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport, authorities said.

The Corona Fire Department and Corona police responded shortly after noon to the scene, where they found a plane on fire in nearby brush, the agencies said in a tweet. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which spread to a small grassy area.

The crash occurred on the east side of the airport, which is now closed to flights. Photos posted on social media showed several planes parked nearby.

A man who said he witnessed the crash described to OnScene.TV what appeared to be a problematic takeoff. The plane initially lifted off the ground, he said, but didn’t gain altitude. The plane bounced back onto the runway before the pilot attempted another takeoff.

“He went ahead and gunned the motor, gained some more airspeed and took off again. But the wingtips were going from one side to the other and the nose was pitched up,” the man said. “He flew into right where he landed.”

The man described the four occupants of the plane as two women and two men.

Federal Aviation Administration representative Ian Gregor said that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which destroyed the aircraft.

No other details were available.

———

©2020 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): CALIF-PLANECRASH

More in Business & General Aviation
Nigerian Reach
Youngest Person and First Nigerian Reach South Pole
Action Aviation chairman and world record holder/explorer Captain Hamish Harding has returned from the South Pole with his son Giles Harding, 12, and Prince Ned Nwoko of Nigeria.
Jan 21st, 2020
Hai2020 Advancer(c)all Rights Reserved
Airbus Displays Its Customer-Centric Solutions at HELI-Expo 2020
Jan 21st, 2020
Nick Weston
The Air Charter Association Looks to the Sky in 2020
The new working groups will comprise members of the Board with specialist knowledge and expertise in specific areas.
Jan 21st, 2020
Updated Safety Resource Available for Single Pilot Operations of VLJ and TAA
Jan 16th, 2020
Gulfstream to Host Full Slate of Customer-Centric Support Events in 2020
Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.’s Customer Support organization will host a comprehensive schedule of customer-focused events in 2020.
Jan 16th, 2020
Image003
Mirandy Products, LLC Releases Eco-Friendly Line
Mirandy is pleased to announce the release of three new eco-friendly products.
Jan 15th, 2020
Image003
Mirandy Products Eco-Friendly Line
Mirandy is pleased to announce the release of three new eco-friendly products.
Jan 15th, 2020
GAMA Welcomes Andre Castro as Director of Communications
Jan 14th, 2020
Western Aircraft Completes First Gogo AVANCE L5 Installation on a Pilatus PC-24
Jan 14th, 2020
Thoroughbred Aviation, LLC. Launches an Innovative Aircraft Maintenance Management Service for Part 91 Flight Operations
Maintenance Management Service (MMS) is designed to solve this for aircraft operations under Part 91.
Jan 13th, 2020
Nata
Nominations Open for NATA Industry Excellence Awards
Jan 13th, 2020
NATA Welcomes the Confirmations of Graham and Chapman to the NTSB
Jan 13th, 2020
Weather May Have Played a Role in Fatal Louisiana Plane Crash Last Month
Jan 8th, 2020
Boeing OKC Campus Sells to California Investors
Effective Jan. 7, the Boeing Oklahoma City campus was sold by GTH for $124,735,000 to OKC Aerospace 1, LLC.
Jan 8th, 2020