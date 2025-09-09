AAR to Participate in 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

AAR CORP. (AAR) has announced that senior management will participate in the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference later this month.

AAR provides aviation services to:

Maintenance, repair and overhaul organizations (MRO)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEM)

Commercial operators

Government operators

An investor breakout session will occur at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time, and both group and one-on-one investor meetings will take place throughout the event, led by AAR’s Chairman, President and CEO John M. Holmes and AAR’s Chief Financial Officer Sean Gillen.

On September 17, 2025, attendees will be able to find associated materials will become available on AAR’s website.

Interested parties can also schedule a meeting with senior management at AAR or request more information about this event by contacting AAR’s Investor Relations.