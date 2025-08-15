Over 100 Companies to Be Recognized for Aviation Safety at NBAA-BACE

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has announced the 2025 recipients for its Flying Safety Award, as well as safety leadership in several specific categories, for the period ending Dec. 31, 2024.

More than 100 companies and flight departments, as well as hundreds of operators and other industry personnel, are being recognized for accident-free flying. Recipients of the Flying Safety Award will be recognized during the National Safety Forum at the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place Oct. 14-16 in Las Vegas.

These awards serve as a demonstration of the professionalism and safety culture within participating companies and the recognition that safety is the cornerstone of business aviation.

“In a year when aviation safety has been under a microscope, NBAA-BACE will put business aviation’s leadership in operational safety at center stage, with the presentation of our Flying Safety Awards, as well as three, focused show-week events to gather top safety experts, an exhibit hall showcasing the latest technologies enhancing the safety of flight and more,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

The following companies are recognized with NBAA Flying Safety Awards:

NBAA 50-Year Flying Safety Award Recipients:

Emerson Flight Operations

Wilson Trailer Co.

NBAA 60-Year Flying Safety Award Recipients:

McKee Foods Transportation LLC

NBAA 75-Year Flying Safety Award Recipients:

Becton Dickenson (BD) Aviation

CSX Aviation

NBAA 90-Year Flying Safety Award Recipients:

Lane Aviation Corp.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In addition to these milestones, NBAA recognizes members in the following categories:

Commercial Business Flying awards: 11 companies; 582,972 cumulative hours

Corporate Business Flying awards: 101 companies; 5,214,141 cumulative hours

Maintenance Department Safety awards: 57 companies

Pilot Safety Awards: 284 pilots; 726,773 cumulative hours

Scheduler/Licensed Dispatcher Safety awards: 63

Support Services Safety awards: 214 recipients

Avionics/Maintenance Technician Safety awards: 164 recipients

The Flying Safety Awards program was launched in 1953 by NBAA’s Board of Directors to promote a culture of safety in business aviation operations. The association is committed to continually enhancing the safety of business aviation and encourages all members to participate in the awards program.

Additionally, the NBAA Safety Committee offers many resources to promote and support a culture of safety in business aviation operations, including materials, guidance on matters relating to safe operations, safety management system resources and national and regional safety events.

Taking place Oct. 14-16, NBAA-BACE is the world’s most powerful business aviation event of the year, showcasing the industry’s latest innovations and services, and hosting the leaders who are shaping its future. Learn more about NBAA-BACE.