AOne Parts Brings New Buyer/Trader to The Team

AOne Parts & Logistics welcomes Jowell Giovanelli to our Global Service and Support team as a buyer/trader.

AOne continues to expand, and the need to collaborate with vendors in a meaningful manner provides Jowel with a runway to excel on. With a background in regulatory and entrepreneurial experiences, she adds a valuable element to AOne.

With over a decade of regulatory work and through launching her own business sourcing rare and luxury material, she mastered creative sourcing strategies with an appreciation and understanding of the role of continuous improvement in a successful business.

“Giovanelli has embraced the trader role with enthusiasm, eager to contribute to AOne’s bright future and thrive as part of our vibrant team,” claimed AOne Procurement Director Marcus Cortez, “The opportunity at AOne sparked my excitement with its lively company culture and genuine transparency are qualities that stand out in today’s world,” says Giovanelli.

Giovanelli’s mission includes streamlining procurement with precision, strategically allocating assets, securing high-value agreements through negotiations and nurturing strong vendor partnerships.