General Aviation Community Unites to Support the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift

During the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, leading general aviation organizations—including EAA and General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA)—announced their collective support and endorsement of the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift event.

The Special Olympics Airlift, organized by Textron Aviation Inc., mobilizes hundreds of volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker pilots and aircraft to create the world’s largest peacetime airlift for Special Olympics athletes.

This event will transport hundreds of athletes and coaches across the country to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

“The support of EAA, GAMA and our customers across the general aviation community is a powerful testament to the spirit of aviation and its ability to change lives,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation, “Together, we are creating unforgettable experiences for these athletes and demonstrating the true heart of our industry.”

The industry is calling on Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft owners and operators to come together on Friday, June 19, 2026, and Saturday, June 27, 2026, to enable champions from all corners of the nation to travel to and from the host city.

Owners and operators of Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air and Hawker aircraft can participate by volunteering their aircraft, crew, fuel and time.

“The Special Olympics Airlift is one of the most inspiring demonstrations of what aviation can do to uplift lives and unite communities,” said Jack J. Pelton, chairman and CEO, Experimental Aircraft Association, “EAA is proud to support this extraordinary mission, and we deeply appreciate the dedication of the pilots and volunteers who make it possible. It’s a shining example of aviation’s heart.”

Since the inception of the Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners have transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to various Special Olympics World and USA Games.

During the 2026 event, participating aircraft known as Doves are expected to touch down or takeoff from St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field (KSTP) every three minutes throughout a 10-hour period.

“The Special Olympics Airlift is an excellent example of how the general aviation community bands together to support special missions and give back. This noble effort provides Special Olympics athletes and coaches with the transportation necessary to create lasting memories of the games and inspiring achievements by the competitors,” said James Viola, president and CEO, GAMA.