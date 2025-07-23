NATA Applauds FAA’s Advancement of MOSAIC at AirVenture

At the largest annual gathering of the general aviation community—EAA AirVenture Oshkosh—U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the release of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) Final Rule.

NATA celebrates this achievement, which reflects years of collaboration between industry and government to strengthen and advance general aviation.

MOSAIC builds upon the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) 2004 Sport Pilot and Light-Sport Aircraft Final Rule, expanding the size, scope and capability of aircraft eligible for Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) certification. Additionally, the rule extends privileges for the Sport Pilot certificate through additional endorsements and updates the requirements for those maintaining Light-Sport Aircraft.

NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna joined Secretary Duffy, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau and industry leaders in Oshkosh to applaud the FAA’s responsiveness to industry input and commitment to modernizing the aircraft certification framework for the benefit of current and future generations of aviators.

"The MOSAIC rule promises transformative benefits for the general aviation community — unlocking the full potential of the Light-Sport category, encouraging innovation, and expanding opportunities for industry participation,” stated NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna.

Castagna continued, “By creating more accessible pathways for new industry participants and supporting those seeking to sustain their careers, MOSAIC strengthens both the future pipeline and the retention of experienced aviation professionals.”

“Alongside our industry partners from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), NATA has actively supported this effort through detailed joint comments to help ensure the rule achieves its intended outcomes. We commend the FAA for its thoughtful, diligent work in advancing this critical rulemaking and look forward to supporting Agency and industry efforts toward its successful implementation," Castagna concluded.