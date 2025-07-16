US Aviation Academy Partners With Korea Aerospace University on FAA AMT Program

US Aviation Academy (USAA) is partnering with Korea Aerospace University's Aviation Technology Education Center to launch a new training course.

This program allows students to simultaneously obtain a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aircraft maintenance engineer license and a domestic aircraft maintenance engineer license, marking the first time such a course will be operated outside of the United States.

Korea Aerospace University has completed the installation of FAA training equipment and introduced a new Learjet aircraft for training in its on-campus hangar. The university also plans to incorporate VR/AR-based education in the future.

An unveiling ceremony for the FAA U.S. Aircraft Maintenance Engineer License Specialized Training Institute was held on June 24th at Korea Aerospace University. The event was attended by key figures from both institutions, including USAA CFO Justin Sykes, Chief Development Officer Scott Sykes, Education Director Stormy Sykes and KAU President Hee-Young Huh.

USAA operates 12 campuses and maintains a fleet of over 200 aircraft. The academy produces 1,700 pilots and maintenance personnel annually and has established partnerships with major airlines such as Delta Air Lines and StandardAero.

This partnership with Korea Aerospace University marks USAA's first venture into the Asian market, following a mutual agreement signed in 2022.

The FAA US Aircraft Maintenance Engineer course is a one-year program, with six months of training at Korea Aerospace University and six months at USAA in Dallas, Texas. Upon completion, students will be eligible to take both the FAA qualification exam and the domestic license exam.

Successful candidates will have access to internship and employment opportunities in various countries, including the US, Japan and Singapore.

CFO of USAA Justin Sykes stated, “We are excited to work with Korea Aerospace University to create the first FAA U.S. aircraft maintenance technician program outside the United States.”

Following the unveiling ceremony, Scott Sykes delivered a special lecture on the FAA U.S. Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Certification and Internship Program to an audience of approximately 200 students and international attendees, highlighting the global employment opportunities available to certified aircraft maintenance engineers.