Embraer Offers New Aeronautical Engineering Scholarships for Master’s Students

Applications are now open for the new edition of the Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering Program offered by Embraer, a career acceleration initiative for engineers from nearly 30 different fields.

Run in partnership with the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA), the program will offer an initial monthly scholarship of R$5,000 to 45 new master’s students located in Brazil.

“Developing people is a strategic investment and a hallmark of Embraer’s culture,” says Andreza Alberto, vice president of People, ESG and Corporate Communications at Embraer.

Alberto added, “By the end of the program, the hiring rate of these new talents is high, over 96%. To date, more than 1,600 graduates from the initiative have joined our team, helping us design the future of aviation.”

Over the course of 18 months, the selected candidates will attend in-person and partially remote classes held in São José dos Campos (SP), Brazil, at Embraer’s headquarters and ITA. The curriculum is taught by professionals from both institutions as well as external consultants.

Students will graduate with a professional master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering, recognized by the Ministry of Education of Brazil.

Applications are open until September 7, 2025. Advanced English proficiency is required.

Classes begin in February 2026, and monthly scholarships of R$5,000 will be granted, with a 20% increase in the second year of the program. Students will also receive benefits such as medical and dental insurance, life insurance, and meal allowances.

This edition is open to professionals who earned an engineering degree in 2023, 2024 or 2025 in the following fields: