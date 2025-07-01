NBAA’s Video Safety Series Offers Practical Guidance for SMS Implementation

The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Safety Committee has unveiled the first video in a three-part series detailing practical steps for compliance with a safety management system (SMS) requirement for certain business aircraft operations that was released last year.

The rule, finalized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in April 2024, requires all Part 135 operators, certain Part 21 certificate holders and §91.147 air tour operators to implement an SMS, essentially expanding existing Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR) Part 5 SMS requirements to these parties and adding some new mandates to Part 5.

The NBAA Safety Committee’s new 20-minute video, “FAA Part 5 SMS for Small Operators: Safety Policy & Safety Promotion,” is a step-by-step guide detailing one hypothetical flight operation’s creation of a practical and effective SMS in alignment with FAA Part 5 regulations. The guidance is drawn in part from the experiences and best practices of operators that have adopted the required SMS.

“We recognized a gap in accessible, relatable and scenario-based guidance that simplifies regulatory compliance and showcases real-world SMS application,” said Amanda Ferraro, CAM, and SMS Working Group lead for the NBAA Safety Committee.

Watch NBAA’s new SMS video in NBAA’s Part 5 SMS for Small Operators Resource

The NBAA Safety Committee anticipates the release of a second video in the coming weeks, with a third video following in the coming months, which address safety risk management and safety assurance components of SMS.

“Taken together, these videos are designed to bring the SMS framework to life,” Ferraro added.