NBAA Underscores Importance of ATC Transformation at DOT Industry Day

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) commended government agency leaders for hosting an important Industry Day to provide a starting point for aviation stakeholders to begin charting the way forward on a full overhaul of the nation’s air traffic control (ATC) system in the coming years.

The meeting, hosted by the Department of Transportation (DOT), included executives from the DOT and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), industry groups and others. NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen thanked DOT Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau for their leadership in calling the industry together for the dialogue focused on innovative ideas, new technologies and new procurement strategies for ATC transformation.

The June 10 gathering was convened as the DOT prepares to issue a “Request for Solutions” seeking system transformation proposals. The agency expects to award a contract for the new ATC system integrator and solution by Sept. 30.

The meeting also follows the recent formation of the Modern Skies coalition, an industry-wide group formed in support of ATC transformation, which includes NBAA.

Bolen noted the unique circumstances that have heightened calls for transformation. “People sometimes ask, What’s different this time?,” Bolen said, “They recall that the aviation community has previously held up ATC transformation as a priority, requiring a big investment.

“The answer is, we have witnessed a series of tragic accidents and troubling incidents that have focused not just the aviation community on transformation, but the White House, DOT, FAA—and the American public—on the urgency of this matter as never before,” Bolen explained, “We know this moment serves as a call to action on a national imperative.”

Bolen added that the FAA has the authority to implement an expedited acquisition process for modernization but has not fully used that authority in a manner that will be required to build a new ATC system on the ambitious timeline envisioned for the work.

“To move forward on transformation with urgency will require new thinking on processes and milestones, with input from all end-users,” Bolen said, “This gathering marks a powerful step forward for building a brand-new air traffic control system.”

Reflecting the event’s emphasis on collaboration, Bolen detailed some of the key challenges with the existing ATC system.

For example, shortfalls in the implementation of new technologies for enhancing safety and efficiency are impacting the smaller community airports used by business aviation as well as contributing broader system outages like those that have recently hamstrung the Northeastern U.S.

“The delays and safety concerns caused by aging technology make clear that system transformation is no longer an option, it’s an absolute ‘must do’ if we are going to continue to efficiently and safely manage operations today, and in the decades to come,” Bolen said.

As part of the Industry Day discussion, new initiatives were considered, including an Enterprise Challenge for transformation that would model the recent, accelerated NOTAM update as a template for targeted investments to upgrade other parts of the system, including facilities, equipment and technologies.

Also discussed was a service model under which contractors selected to develop and install new technologies and rebuild facilities would also commit to continual upgrades over the course of their service contracts.

Bolen and the other meeting participants welcomed a discussion on those concepts, and others with the potential to smooth the introduction of new ATC technologies and other assets while preserving safety standards.

“Now more than ever, the U.S. requires an efficient, redundant, resilient ATC system to enable continued growth and innovation in aviation,” Bolen concluded, “We look forward to moving ahead with the strategic planning and essential work identified in today’s gathering.”