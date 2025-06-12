AOPA Commends House Committee Passage of the Mental Health in Aviation Act

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) commended the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee following its passage of the Mental Health in Aviation Act of 2025 on Wednesday, which aims to reform how mental health is addressed in the aviation community.

Key provisions in the bipartisan legislation, introduced by Reps. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), include:

Requiring the FAA to revise regulations to encourage voluntary mental health disclosures and treatment.

Calling for annual reviews of the special issuance process to expand treatment options and medications.

Providing funding to recruit and train more aviation medical examiners, including psychiatrists.

Implementing recommendations from the 2024 Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee.

AOPA served on last year’s Mental Health Advisory Rulemaking Committee and supported the recommendations put forward.

AOPA has advocated for a balanced approach to pilot mental health that protects aviation safety while ensuring pilots are not punished for seeking treatment.