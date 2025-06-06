IPC Mouldings and Bradfor Inducted Into Manufacturing Hall of Fame

Aerospace supply chain partners IPC Mouldings and Bradfor Ltd have both been honored for their commitment to the aerospace sector at the recent Manufacturing Northern Ireland Hall of Fame Awards, in Belfast.

First launched in 2022, the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame Awards recognize individuals who have started or grown a Northern Irish manufacturing business significantly and sustainably.

Bradfor Ltd, based in Rostrevor, is a premier textiles manufacturer that produces items ranging from seat covers to life vest pouches. The company earned the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Part 21G accreditation in 2021, allowing direct collaboration with airlines and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations.

Managing Director Patricia Clements said, “I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Bradfor team. Our journey in the aerospace and medical seating industries has been challenging yet very rewarding, and I am proud of the many textile solutions we have brought to our clients locally and across the globe."

Joining Bradfor in the Hall of Fame is IPC Mouldings. Operating from Carrickfergus, IPC Mouldings specializes in technical plastic components and engineered assemblies.

IPC Mouldings offers a range of services, from mold tool design to injection molding and high-level assembly involving video bezels, latches, armrests and endbays using high-quality fire-resistant polymers.

Managing Director Joanne Little said, “Being recognized in the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame, as an SME, is a tremendous privilege. It reflects the commitment and passion of everyone at IPC Mouldings who strive to deliver exceptional quality and service. Our focus on customer alignment and trusted relationships has been pivotal to our success, and I am grateful for the support of our team and partners over the years. This accolade encourages us to keep driving forward through collaboration and to continue contributing positively to the manufacturing landscape in Northern Ireland."

For IPC Mouldings and Bradfor Ltd to achieve recognition from manufacturing industry leaders and their peers into the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame is testament to the skills and capabilities both companies have in servicing the aerospace sector.

Brian McConville CBE, chair of MJM Group/Rathbane Group in Newry also joins Patricia and Joanne in this year’s Hall of Fame awards.

The Hall of Fame Awards were held at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast, following the Anchor High Leadership Summit where over 150 senior and aspiring manufacturing leaders came together to mark the end of Manufacturing Month 2025, an annual initiative that takes place each May.

Stephen Kelly, CEO, Manufacturing NI, commented, “There is no better way to bring the curtain down on another successful Manufacturing Month than by honoring the giants of industry who continue to pave the way today. Patricia, Joanne, and Brian are all familiar faces to those of us in the industry who have had outsized and outstanding impacts in their relevant sectors, their local economies and further afield.”

Kelly continued, “Manufacturing Month exists to celebrate people like Patricia, Joanne, and Brian. The sector is nothing without its makers and for us to recognize them in this way is the least we can do. When we talk about the impressive stats the sector posts in Northern Ireland – from share of economic output to share of employment – these are the people behind those stats. For the next generation of makers, theirs is the example to follow.”