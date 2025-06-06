NATA Calls for Swift Confirmation of FAA Administrator Nominee Bryan Bedford

NATA (The National Air Transportation Association) supports the swift confirmation of Bryan Bedford to serve as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

At a time of transformation and trials for the aviation sector, the industry needs experienced, steady leadership to advance safety, innovation and operational excellence across the National Airspace System.

The following statement can be attributed to NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna:

Bryan Bedford brings a deep understanding of aviation operations and demonstrated commitment to safety, as well as the leadership experience to guide the FAA through urgent priorities, including modernizing air traffic control infrastructure, strengthening the aviation workforce pipeline and ensuring regulatory consistency for operators of all sizes.

The role of FAA Administrator is too important to remain unfilled. From advancing the safe integration of new entrants and technologies to maintaining our leadership and public confidence in the NAS, the next administrator must be both a collaborator and a visionary.

NATA is poised to work alongside Bedford and FAA leadership to address evolving needs and drive progress across the aviation business landscape. NATA urges the Senate to swiftly confirm this nomination, ensuring the FAA is empowered to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s opportunities.