Boeing Contributes $150,000 to Support Tornado Recovery Efforts in Missouri and Kentucky

Boeing is donating $150,000 to support tornado recovery efforts in St. Louis and southern Kentucky.

Funding from the Boeing Charitable Trust will support the following organizations:

$100,000 for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to provide impacted neighborhoods with supplies, food, water, lodging and clean-up support.

$50,000 for American Red Cross to help those affected by the Kentucky storms and floods.

“Boeing is committed to supporting the resilient communities devastated by these tornadoes,” said Lindsay Leonard, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement, “We are working with our partners on the ground that are doing the necessary work of providing immediate aid and starting the process of recovery.”

“We are so thankful for the generosity of donors like Boeing, who help make the mission of the Red Cross possible,” said Nadine McCrindle, CEO of the American Red Cross Kentucky Region.

McCrindle continued, “Our Red Crossers have been on the ground supporting communities in places like Laurel, Pulaski and Russell counties since before the tornadoes, and we continue to work with these communities to make sure they have a safe place to stay, warm meals to eat and other vital support in the days ahead. The generosity of donors and the support of our partners allow us to walk hand in hand with our neighbors while they navigate the road to recovery.”

Boeing is also a partner of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, which enables the Red Cross to assist people as they recover and help them become better prepared ahead of the next disaster.

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities through their local Boeing Employees Community Fund chapter and by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs. Boeing matches qualifying employee contributions made in support of tornado relief efforts.

Disaster recovery and relief efforts align with Boeing’s ongoing commitment to the communities where the company has a presence.

Boeing employs more than 17,000 people in Missouri and, in 2024, contributed over $12 million in charitable investments across the state. In 2024, Boeing donated $3.8 million to recovery and relief efforts globally.