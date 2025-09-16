TDA Signs Agreement with MRO Japan for Rotables Exchange & Purchasing

TDA (Touchdown Aviation B.V.) has signed a General Terms Agreement (GTA) for Purchasing and Exchange with MRO Japan Co., Ltd. (MJP).

MRO Japan is the nation’s first dedicated aircraft maintenance company.

The GTA establishes a streamlined framework for exchanging and sourcing high-quality, fully traceable aircraft components. This allows MRO Japan to increase its service capabilities in support of end-of-lease (EOL) return maintenance and passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion.

MRO Japan operates in the Okinawa Aviation Industry Cluster. The company maintains the following approvals for JCAB‘s type certification:

Airbus A320 series

Boeing B767

Boeing B777

Boeing B787

Boeing B747-8F

ATR-42/72

De-Haviland DHC-8-400

They have also received type certification from EASA for the A320 and A321.

MRO Japan offers services like:

Line and Heavy maintenance

Technical assistance

AOG recovery

Special livery painting

End of lease aircraft maintenance

Airbus A320/321 freighter conversion

TDA (Touchdown Aviation B.V.) has its headquarters in the Netherlands, with offices in Asia, Europe and the USA. TDA holds certifications including AS9120B, ASA-100 and other industry-recognized quality standards.