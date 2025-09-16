TDA Signs Agreement with MRO Japan for Rotables Exchange & Purchasing

TDA (Touchdown Aviation B.V.) has signed a General Terms Agreement (GTA) for Purchasing and Exchange with MRO Japan Co., Ltd. (MJP).
MRO Japan is the nation’s first dedicated aircraft maintenance company.
The GTA establishes a streamlined framework for exchanging and sourcing high-quality, fully traceable aircraft components. This allows MRO Japan to increase its service capabilities in support of end-of-lease (EOL) return maintenance and passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion.
MRO Japan operates in the Okinawa Aviation Industry Cluster. The company maintains the following approvals for JCAB‘s type certification:
- Airbus A320 series
- Boeing B767
- Boeing B777
- Boeing B787
- Boeing B747-8F
- ATR-42/72
- De-Haviland DHC-8-400
They have also received type certification from EASA for the A320 and A321.
MRO Japan offers services like:
- Line and Heavy maintenance
- Technical assistance
- AOG recovery
- Special livery painting
- End of lease aircraft maintenance
- Airbus A320/321 freighter conversion
TDA (Touchdown Aviation B.V.) has its headquarters in the Netherlands, with offices in Asia, Europe and the USA. TDA holds certifications including AS9120B, ASA-100 and other industry-recognized quality standards.