Duncan Aviation Adds Kelly Otte to Airframe Service Sales Team

Duncan Aviation has made the announcement that Kelly Otte will join the Airframe Service Sales Team at the company’s full-service MRO facility in Lincoln, Nebraska.

In his new position, Otte will help Falcon airframe operators plan for large airframe maintenance events, which will include duties like:

Answering questions about service and capability

Giving detailed technical quotes

Scheduling maintenance visits

“As a 25-year veteran of the company, Kelly brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and enthusiasm to this position,” said Duncan Aviation Airframe & Engine Sales Manager Troy Nail, “We’re excited to see the impact he’ll make in this new role.”

Otte’s joined the Paint Department at Duncan Aviation in 2000, where he rapidly moved up to a crew leader position. He was also a crew leader in the Flight Control Department before moving into Service Sales as a Sales Associate.

This progression has taught Otte about the company's operations, giving him expertise in everything from hands-on work to the logistical challenges of scheduling and project management.

As a Sales Associate, Otte gained valuable insight into the complexities of project scheduling that happen behind the scenes, such as:

Hangar space allocation

Labor availability

Coordinating multi-shop jobs

As a Falcon Service Sales Representative, Otte's hopes to maintain the high-quality work being done by the Falcon team.

Outside of work, Otte is a devoted sports dad who also enjoys traveling with his wife. He is from Wahoo, Nebraska, and is married to Britt. They have three children: Katie, a nurse; Parker, a college baseball player; and Brody, a high school athlete.