HAECO Earns LEED Platinum Certification for New Maintenance Facility

HAECO, a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, has received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification for its new base maintenance hangar at Xiamen Xiang’an International Airport, set to begin operating by 2026.

This is the highest level of recognition in the LEED rating system. HAECO is also the world’s largest single-span hangar and first hangar outside the United States to receive this certification.

“This exceptional recognition underscores our strong commitment to environmental stewardship, as well as to setting the new industry benchmark for sustainable practices in our operations,” said Richard Sell, chief executive officer of HAECO Group.

“In addition to being the world’s largest single-span hangar, our new facility in Xiamen is among the most energy-efficient and technologically advanced, featuring smart building and MRO technologies that will enhance operational efficiency and significantly reduce our impact on the environment,” he added.

HAECO’s new maintenance base in Xiamen Xiang’an International Airport covers an area of 537,300 square meters, with a building area of approximately 292,300 square meters. It has a central axle design to enhance logistics management and material transport between its two maintenance facilities and ancillary buildings, with spaces to accommodate different aircraft types.

The facility is fitted with eco-friendly features such as:

Solar panels

Intelligent building management systems

Advanced wastewater treatment systems

Upgraded emissions treatment systems

Robotic automation

These new features help the new MRO facility operate efficiently and save energy, without sacrificing employee wellbeing and safety. For example, robotic automation can allow for warehousing and transporting materials to maintenance bays at any time of day.

The LEED certification system, established by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is globally one of the most widely recognized standards for green buildings, evaluating the entire lifecycle of the building from design, construction to operation.

The system considers factors such as the following:

Site location

Transportation

Energy and water consumption

Construction materials

Occupants comfort and health

After evaluation by USGBC or an authorized third-party agency, a company receives certification (Certified, Silver, Gold, or Platinum) based on the building’s environmental performance.

Earlier in 2025, HAECO generated the highest electricity output from a single site in Hong Kong of 4,000,000kWh annually with the expanded solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its base maintenance facility. HAECO remains committed to sustainable development and continues to operate by its 2030 sustainable development strategy, hoping to lead the industry towards a greener future.