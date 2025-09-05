Collins Aerospace to Expand Facility in Tajęcina, Poland

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is expanding its facility in Tajęcina, Poland.

The aim of the increased manufacturing capacity is to scale up landing gear system production for key commercial and defense aircraft. The expansion, which spans 4,000 square meters, builds on RTX’s current presence in Poland, where the company employs over 9,100 people.

"This expansion builds on our proven track record of delivering high-performance landing gear systems that our commercial and defense customers rely on every day,” said Matt Maurer, vice president of Landing Systems at Collins Aerospace, “By increasing our manufacturing capacity in Poland, we’re ensuring we can meet growing demand worldwide for our products.”

Collins’ landing gear systems, which include the main, nose and wing landing gear assemblies, are made of high-strength metals meant to stay resilient in harsh environmental conditions. They are integrated with steering, braking and control systems, and are designed to improve performance and reduce maintenance requirements.

RTX has operated in Poland for over 45 years, currently with eight major in-country facilities in the following areas:

Engineering

Manufacturing

Maintenance

Research development

Collins’ Tajęcina facility first opened in 2012. Expansion construction began in November 2024 and is scheduled to conclude in February 2026.