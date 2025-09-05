DGCA Certifies ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East for Falcon 6X Maintenance

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, to perform heavy maintenance checks on Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft.

This coincides with the delivery of India’s first Falcon 6X later in September, with a second aircraft scheduled to arrive before the end of 2025.

The Falcon 6X is a business jet known for the following features:

Long-range capabilities of 5,500 nautical miles (10,186 km)

Ultra-large cabin

Short runway capabilities

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East is also certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to maintain the Falcon 6X. Approvals from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) are in progress.

“We are delighted to extend our support for Falcon 6X operators in India,” said Nick Weber, regional vice president for the Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services, “These additional certifications strengthen our position as a leading MRO center in the region.”

The new DGCA approval includes 36-month checks in the authorized services, which will occur at the company’s facility at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport.

“As a Dassault factory-owned MRO facility, we are able to carry out work under manufacturer warranty on behalf of our customers,” Weber added, “We support all current Falcon models and have a highly experienced workforce trained directly by Dassault. India is an important market for us, accounting for around five per cent of our total business.”

According to Asian Sky data, India is Asia Pacific’s fastest-growing and third-largest business jet market, with 168 aircraft as of the end of 2024.

In addition, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East was approved by DGCA to conduct 3C heavy maintenance inspections on Indian-registered Falcon 2000/900 and 7/8X aircraft.

“We applied for this additional approval in response to increasing demand in India,” Weber noted, “As more customer enquiries come in, we will continue to expand the range of aircraft we can support in the country.”