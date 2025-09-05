GE Aerospace Expanding and Modernizing MRO Facilities With $75 Million Investment

GE Aerospace have announced plans to invest $75 million across its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and component repair facilities in the APAC region through the end of 2025.

The company made the announcement during an event hosted by The Business Times in Singapore, “Advancing MRO for a Resilient Aerospace Industry in Asia-Pacific.” It is part of the company’s global, multi-year $1 billion MRO spending plan announced in 2024.

What are the goals?

The goal is to ensure MRO facilities in APAC’s growing aviation sector can meet the growing demand for MRO services across the GE Aerospace and CFM* installed base, building on a $45 million investment from 2024.

“Aviation activity is really booming across APAC today, with sustained growth driving demand for advanced MRO capabilities and next-generation aviation technology,” said Farah Borges, vice president, Assembly, Test, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, GE Aerospace.

Borges added, “Our expansion plans aim to address this demand and deliver improved performance for our customers, reaffirming our commitment to powering and optimizing their flight ambitions.”

What will the investment fund?

The investment will fund more engine test cells, new equipment and cutting-edge technology, including AI-enabled inspection techniques. Key objectives are reduced turnaround times for customers and expanded component repair capability within GE Aerospace’s MRO facilities.

The APAC investment will support major projects in Singapore, with manages over 60% of global repair volume as the company’s largest component repair site. It will also support projects at GE Aerospace’s overhaul site in Asia, focused on CFM56 engines and CFM LEAP engines, in Malaysia.

How will the investment be used in Singapore?

In Singapore, the investment will establish GE Aerospace’s site in Seletar Aerospace Park as a next-gen repair technology research facility. This site will serve as a technology incubator, advancing repair capabilities with more digitalization, additive manufacturing and robotics and automation.

These advancements aim to achieve the following:

Expand technological capabilities

Increase productivity

Heighten capacity

Upskill the national workforce

Implementation of new technologies is already underway, with the transformation expected to be completed in 2026.

How will the investment be used in Malaysia?

In Malaysia, the investment will support expansion plans for MRO work on CFM56 engines and CFM LEAP engines, doubling the LEAP engine MRO shop visit capacity within the next three years.

New equipment and systems, operating at high safety and quality standards, will be implemented at the MRO facility. There will also be an engine test facility that employs next-generation software and hardware, dedicated to LEAP 1A & 1B engines.

Due to rising MRO demand, new employees will receive training while current teams complete upskilling initiatives. There will also be additional equipment installed and a priority of enhancing net carbon facility operations.

In South Korea, the GE Aerospace On Wing Support facility will also receive funding to upgrade technology and capabilities.

*CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.